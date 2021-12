Lisa (Isadora Leiva) is 21, attractive, naive, and fresh out of college. She decides that the best plan of action is to live in New York and experience all that it offers. Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater tells the story of Lisa, her new roommates, and her boyfriend as she struggles through the difficulties of the city that never sleeps. Her life is dictated by her qualities mentioned above, which can be both good and bad. Life is tough, but Lisa is tenacious, and she and the big city are about to go toe-to-toe. Who will be victorious?

3 DAYS AGO