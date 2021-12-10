ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is red hot, soaring to 6.8% in November, the highest in nearly four decades

NPR
 5 days ago

If you think your grocery bill has gone through the roof this year, you can appreciate what's happened to Cameron Mitchell. Mitchell's shopping for about 60 restaurants he runs in cities across the country — from high-end steakhouses to Molly Woo's Asian Bistro and El Segundo Mexican Kitchen....

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
NPR

With inflation running hot, the Fed is expected to dole out some cold water

With inflation in the U.S. at its highest level in nearly four decades, the Federal Reserve is expected to take action today. Fed policymakers are likely to say that they're phasing out a big bond buying program faster than they planned to just six weeks ago. That would give the central bank more flexibility to raise interest rates earlier next year, if necessary, to keep prices from spiraling out of control. NPR's Scott Horsley has more.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest for over 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Red Hot#Asian Bistro
cbs4local.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
NPR

Inflation may force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates

Consumer prices are rising at a pace not seen in nearly four decades. So what can the Federal Reserve do? The Fed starts a two-day meeting today, and inflation is going to be top of mind, as it is for David Wessel. He is director of The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution and a regular contributor to this show. Hey, David, thanks for being here.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Seafood
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
NPR

Consumer prices rose by 6.8% last month, the highest jump in inflation in 4 decades

Six-point-eight percent - that's the amount consumer prices rose last month, the highest jump in inflation in nearly four decades. And it might sound like a dry statistic, but it's having very real impacts on daily life for many Americans. Joining us now is Mark Wolfe. He runs the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Mark, good morning.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Report: Americans are seeing the worst inflation in nearly four decades

A new Labor Department report shows that inflation rose by almost 7% in the last year -- the highest one-year increase in 39 years. President Biden said the increase has peaked and that prices should begin to fall sooner than expected. But he also acknowledged Americans are feeling the pinch in their wallets. Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy