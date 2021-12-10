ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

SIPH urges adolescents 16 and 17 to get COVID-19 booster

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yrnE_0dJnIXPV00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging all adolescents 16 and 17 to get a COVID-19 booster.

The CDC strengthened its booster recommendations by encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The CDC says although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against the Omicron variant.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The booster dose is administered 6 months after a person completes the initial Pfizer vaccination series.

"A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated helps provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups. The Pfizer Vaccine has been available to individuals 16 years of age and older for over eight months now, and its benefits have been shown to clearly any outweigh potential risks," SIPH director Maggie Mann said.

Booster shots are available at any location where the Pfizer vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine
providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID hotline at
208-234-5875.

Individuals can schedule a booster vaccine appointment online at siphidaho.org or call the COVID-19 Hotline at
208-234-5875. The hotline is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. – Noon. Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.

The post SIPH urges adolescents 16 and 17 to get COVID-19 booster appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Free training on radon gas in Idaho helps homeowners, builders and others build safer homes

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Indoor Environment Program is offering six free radon training courses starting in December for homeowners, home builders, real estate agents, inspectors and others involved in the construction of new homes. The post Free training on radon gas in Idaho helps homeowners, builders and others build safer homes appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Coronavirus
Pocatello, ID
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Cdc#Adolescents#Siph#Omicron#The Pfizer Vaccine#Covid#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho education official applauds vaccine mandate injunction

tion official says a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors will give colleges and universities time to plan a path forward without forcing employees to either be vaccinated or possibly lose their job. The post Idaho education official applauds vaccine mandate injunction appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy