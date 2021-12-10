ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family welcomes mother home from Guantanamo Bay

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A local family welcomed home their mother on Friday, December 10, 2021, just in time for the holidays.

National Reserves, Tamie Cooper served over in Guantanamo Bay for 11 months as a Physical Therapist.

Her husband, Mike Cooper, wanted to surprise her for the holidays so, with the help of a West Virginia State Trooper, and community and family members, they sat outside the entrance of Flat Top Lake waiting for her in the rain.

Cooper details how it felt when she left for her assignment.

“It was super sad leaving, but in some ways, it feels like I just left but in other ways, it just feels like I’ve been gone for a really long time,” Cooper said.

Cooper said she plans to spend the holidays relaxing with her family.

