Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater

“The Hidden Life of Trees” – (PG-13; 1 hour, 40 minutes) - A walk in the woods will never be the same. Based on his best-selling book that has profoundly changed our understanding of forests, renowned forester and writer Peter Wohlleben guides us through his most enlightening ideas. Presenting his ecological, biological and academic expertise with infectious enthusiasm and candor, Wohlleben travels through Germany, Poland, Sweden, and Vancouver to illustrate the amazing processes of life, death, and regeneration he has observed in the woodland for decades. The result is an immersive and eye-opening look at the way trees live, communicate and depend on each other for existence. Final screenings at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16. Sponsored by the Boothbay Region Land Trust.
