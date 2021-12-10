ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater

By Kyle Bain
Film Threat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa (Isadora Leiva) is 21, attractive, naive, and fresh out of college. She decides that the best plan of action is to live in New York and experience all that it offers. Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater tells the story of Lisa, her new roommates, and her boyfriend as she...

filmthreat.com

focusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Encanto (2021) Disney’s latest animated feature is the tale of a Colombian family residing in a magic house, the Encantro of the film’s title. Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo contribute voices. House of Gucci (2021) Ridley Scott’s latest is a restaging of events in the lives of those inside the...
MOVIES
theislandnow.com

Theater students work with filmmaker

Members of the Student Theatre Arts Company at Herricks High School welcomed filmmaker Tessa Greenberg as a special guest at their school on Nov. 22. During the first of five workshops, they worked in small groups with her on music video production. The students learned about what it takes to...
THEATER & DANCE
ABC Action News

Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers in Theaters

The Chosen is a global phenomenon. A multi-season TV series, it has been viewed 374 million times, in 190-plus countries and on all seven continents. Its Christmas special, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS, will be in theaters nationwide through December 10. We're joined by the creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins, along with one of the music artists featured in the special, Phil Wickham.
TV & VIDEOS
boothbayregister.com

This week at Harbor Theater

“The Hidden Life of Trees” – (PG-13; 1 hour, 40 minutes) - A walk in the woods will never be the same. Based on his best-selling book that has profoundly changed our understanding of forests, renowned forester and writer Peter Wohlleben guides us through his most enlightening ideas. Presenting his ecological, biological and academic expertise with infectious enthusiasm and candor, Wohlleben travels through Germany, Poland, Sweden, and Vancouver to illustrate the amazing processes of life, death, and regeneration he has observed in the woodland for decades. The result is an immersive and eye-opening look at the way trees live, communicate and depend on each other for existence. Final screenings at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16. Sponsored by the Boothbay Region Land Trust.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Once Upon a Lifetime

Once Upon a Lifetime is a marvelous fantasy-drama written, produced, and directed by David Skato. It opens with a little girl (Raquel Reyes) covered in cobwebs sitting alone in an abandoned house. We then meet a little boy, Thomas (Phoenix Nicholson), who is being bullied at school by the taller Clyde (Krystian Alexander Lyttle). Thomas locates the cobweb girl in the schoolyard, admiring the intricate beauty of a leaf. When Thomas asks where she’s from, she doesn’t know.
ENTERTAINMENT
Film Threat

Three Distinct Impressions

A short film is a proverbial calling card to be displayed at film festivals anywhere and everywhere the filmmaker will take said card. It can prove to be an excellent introduction for both the director at what it takes to make a film and for audiences, to witness a new talent or style. In this light, writer/director/star Bijan Karim’s Three Distinct Impressions is a very fascinating calling card indeed.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Spencer’ Vanishes From Theaters

The film became the toast of the town at Venice, Telluride and Toronto. Its Metacritic score was 95 in early September, based on reviews stemming from those three festivals. Many more reviews were eventually added once it was released in November, people woke up to the fact that this was a mediocre film, et voila, it has now totally disappeared from theatres. Not to mention its Metacritic score is now in the mid 70s.
MOVIES
JC Post

Let's groove: Earth, Wind & Fire will play theater in Salina

The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Stiefel Theatre in May!. Jane Gates, Stiefel executive director, announced this morning that the group is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. May 15. Please see the Stiefel Theatre website for all current Covid protocols. Tickets start at $96,...
toledocitypaper.com

December THEATER NOTES

The powerful story of a classic 1980’s film comes to the stage, accompanied by the music of the era that inspired it. The musical version of “An Officer and a Gentleman” will be performed at the Stranahan Theater for a four-day run beginning Thursday, December 2. Based on the film starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett, Jr., the play features the movie’s iconic “Up Where We Belong” along with a number of other 80’s hits from performers like Pat Benatar, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx and more. $39-109. 7:30pm, December 2. Also at 8pm on Friday, December 3; 2pm and 8pm on Saturday, December 4; and 1pm and 6:30pm on Sunday, December 5. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com.
PERFORMING ARTS
classicfm.com

Health care worker moves the Internet in viral 3am piano recital

A children’s hospital staff member has gone viral following his stunning impromptu piano performance in an empty atrium. Some health care workers retire to the break room during their night shift break times, but one staff member relaxes in a different way. Shawn Foley is an Emergency Room (ER)...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Showplace Theater

Back in 1911 when the silent and new sound movies were all the rage. A theater on Grant Street was packing the moviegoers in. In 1993 the Showplace was repurposed into a concert venue by the late Peter Goretti. Through his efforts attracted such great performers as the Goo Goo Dolls, Tragically Hip, Johnny Winters and many more top performers.
ENTERTAINMENT
Film Threat

The Last Ghost Hunters

The faux-documentary format was first appropriated for a fictional narrative by Ken Jacobs in his 1963 underground classic Blonde Cobra. That film is a semi-autobiography of a necrophiliac, among other plotlines. From there, “found footage” would then be used countless times throughout the years, (arguably) most famously in 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. Writer/director Dan T. Hall’s The Last Ghost Hunters uses this format to chronicle what will serve as the last of a crew’s hunting for signs of ghost, hauntings, and assorted extrasensory manifestations.
MOVIES
Film Threat

21 Is A Different Casino Movie

21 is one of the most interesting casino movies of the last 20 years. We will take a look at it in more detail. 21 was a bit different to a lot of other casino movies on the market when it was released. It didn’t take the usual action route, and fill it with glitz and glamour tropes. This meant that it stood out, and it grabbed the interest of movie goers across the US and Canada. We’ve examined what made it stand out, and why it’s different from other casino movies on the market.
GAMBLING
Film Threat

West Side Story

I have a lot of thoughts about Steven Speilberg’s remake of the classic, critically acclaimed, Best-Picture winner West Side Story. I’ll start by saying this is easily the best movie I’ve seen this year, but I have so many questions. Let me start by saying I’ve seen the 1961 version hundreds of times, and it scores a 9.5/10 in my books. The original musical brought together some of Broadway’s most outstanding artists, including composer Leonard Bernstein, book writer Arthur Laurents, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and this new, budding lyricist Stephen Sondheim (Rest In Peace).
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Last Matinee

Set in Montevideo, Uruguay circa 1993, The Last Matinee pits an eye-gouging serial killer against innocent movie patrons. What begins as a usual night of going out to the cinema, watching a B-horror picture turns into a night of terror as the employees and moviegoers are being killed one by one. Blood, guts, and buttered popcorn fill this terror of the cineplex. Taking some inspiration from Scream, The Last Matinee matches horror tropes with spine-chilling kills.
MOVIES
ubspectrum.com

Empty tears

Sunday evening, I found myself curled up on my bathroom floor. I wish I could say it was a rare occurrence, but on the days my depression hits the hardest, even lying in bed can be draining. So when the hours have blurred together and my sheets have soaked through with tears, I retreat to the comfort of my bathmat.
MENTAL HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES

