Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday

KCCI.com

Strong winds and severe storm potential ahead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds could bring severe conditions to Iowa. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Iowa from noon Wednesday until midnight. Strong potentially damaging winds are likely Wednesday afternoon...
DES MOINES, IA
cw39.com

Powerful storm system on the move, severe weather possible

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s another week with a high-impact storm system moving across the country. This strong area of low pressure is bringing heavy rain, snow and very strong winds to parts of the western and central U.S. A high wind warning spans several states as non-thunderstorm winds...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures will once again be above average across Minnesota Tuesday, and we’re looking ahead at possible storms. Tuesday will be dry and mostly cloudy, with a high of 40 in the Twin Cities and similar highs across the state. (credit: CBS) The recent warmup has caused much of the weekend snowfall to melt, but Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says to watch out for icy conditions Tuesday due to refreezing overnight. Wednesday will start off with patchy drizzle and fog, and temperatures will start off mild before climbing into the low 50s by the evening. The evening hours will also bring a chance of storms, particularly in central and southern Minnesota. There is a marginal risk of severe weather from the Twin Cities on south. “Unsettled conditions could bring us a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the early evening, and a few of those could become strong, especially farther south,” O’Connor said. Thursday will bring a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. The weekend will likely be even cooler.
MINNESOTA STATE

