It seems someone is listening to complaints about taxes levied by the cannabis industry. State Senator Mike McGuire has announced that he will introduce legislation to eliminate the state cultivation tax paid by cannabis growers early next year. With that, Senator McGuire will push for a higher excise tax, which is imposed on point-of-sale-transactions. Speaking with the North Bay Business Journal, Senator McGuire stated that cultivation taxes are crushing small farmers and that “Basing it off the weight doesn’t account for when the market collapses. It’s simply not sustainable.” He also cautioned that his attempts may be limited due to legalities at the state level.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO