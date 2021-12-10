ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Connor Ingram: Sent to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ingram was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday. Ingram's...

www.cbssports.com

Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators#Ahl Milwaukee#Devils
CBS Sports

Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Sent to AHL affiliate

Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday. The Islanders activated Casey Cizikas (not injury related) and Brock Nelson (lower body) off injured reserve in corresponding moves, so they're no longer in need of Czarnik's services up front. The 28-year-old forward will, however, almost certainly get another look with the big club sooner rather than later.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Returned to AHL affiliate

Criscuolo was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday. The Red Wings are off until Tuesday versus the Islanders, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Criscuolo back with the big club prior to that contest. The 29-year-old forward made his season debut with Detroit Dec. 1 versus Seattle, posting a minus-1 rating in 9:17 of ice time.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 12/11/21

It’s another busy Saturday across the NHL with a dozen games on the schedule including Minnesota going for their ninth straight win as they travel to Los Angeles. A busy schedule typically means a lot of roster movement which we’ll keep track of here. Atlantic Division. The Red...
NHL
NHL

Devils Face Flyers for Second Time in Seven Days | GAME PREVIEW

The Devils travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, in the second straight road contest for New Jersey. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. Read the game preview below with lineup updates, videos, our...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Zach Fucale: Returns to AHL

The Capitals reassigned Fucale to AHL Hershey on Sunday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Fucale was on the NHL roster Friday and Saturday as a precaution and now he heads back to the minors. The 26-year-old's only NHL action thus far came Nov. 11 in a 21-save, shutout victory over Detroit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Ville Heinola: Returns to AHL

The Jets reassigned Heinola to AHL Manitoba on Sunday. Heinola didn't play in either of Winnipeg's games after being called up Wednesday. The defenseman figures to get an opportunity with the Jets at some point this season, be it due to injuries or other reasons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Mike Hardman: Demoted to AHL

Hardman was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday. Hardman has just two points with a minus-5 rating through 19 games with the Blackhawks this season. The 22-year-old winger could continue shuffling between the NHL and AHL levels throughout the season.
NHL

