New York, NY—A branded nootropic has been shown to improve brain activity after only 60 minutes, according to new research. The study utilized 800mg of Neuravena, a green oat extract from IFF. 20 healthy participants were randomized to receive either Neuravena or a placebo. Nutrient intake the night before and morning of the test were regulated, and the participants were interviewed regarding quality of sleep the night prior to the test. Participants consumed either the supplement or the placebo. An hour later, they took several tests, while their brain activity was recorded via electroencephalogram and their eye movements were being recorded via electrode.

