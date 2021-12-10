ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Jagger’s Girlfriend Shares A Rare Photo Of His Son For His 5th Birthday

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auoIS_0dJnE98200

Mick Jagger‘s youngest son recently turned 5! To celebrate the special birthday, Mick’s girlfriend Melanie Hamrick shared rare photos of Deveraux Octavian Basil. She shared several photos of the young Deveraux which include him doing some moves that look just like Jagger’s!

She captioned the photos, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Wonderful Beautiful Boy Devi!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎊🎂⭐️🥳🥳🦕❤️❤️❤️ the big 5 🥳❤️” Mick, 78, and Melanie, 34, only share one son. Mick has eight children in total and is now a grandfather and great-grandfather!

Mick Jagger’s youngest son turned five years old recently

As of now, this could be it for Mick’s children. Melanie previously said she wouldn’t like to have another baby. She said, “He’s perfect and beautiful, but I don’t think I’d do it again.” However, she did say that she was happy that Mick has such a big family because there are lots of family members for Deveraux to hang out with! Mick’s other children are Karis, 51, Jade, 50, Lizzy, 37, James, 36, Georgia, 29, and Gabriel, 23, and Lucas, 22.

Melanie is a choreographer and ballerina and they have been together for seven years. She recently shared another rare photo of herself, Mick, and Deveraux to celebrate her birthday. They look like a happy little family! Mick was previously married to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias in the ’70s and was involved with Jerry Hall, Luciana Gimenez, and L’Wren Scott over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXHE2_0dJnE98200
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, Mick Jagger, ‘Opening Monologue’, (Season 37, aired May 19, 2012), 1975-. photo: Dana Edelson / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Happy birthday to Deveraux! He is so adorable and looks more like his father every day.

