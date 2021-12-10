Subterfuge – “The Good Good”

Successfully venturing into a faster-paced vein of post-punk and garage-rock, “Unknown, Unknown” is a recent track from SERF, the project of Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist Rory Maxwell. The track comes via the project’s new album The Dunes You Wander In. A thumping bass line and fragmented guitars converge with ominous vocals for a convincing aesthetic allure, from the get-go. The soaring vocal push around the three-minute mark, with a grunt of sorts accompanying a lovely bass line shift, makes for an especially entrancing moment. The lyrics explore “the escapism of anonymity,” with an angsty punk-friendly tint, the moodier verses and more anthemic chorus coexisting cohesively. “Unknown, Unknown” is among numerous standouts on the album, streaming below:
