Subterfuge – “The Good Good”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA melodic rocker with playful guitars and laid-back guitars exuding ’90s nostalgia, “The Good Good” is a new single from German band Subterfuge, from their upcoming album Dots. “I wanted to be good but my good wasn’t good anymore,” the vocals open,...

Richard Berger – “I Don’t Know” (feat. Maisie May)

Impressing in February with the track “Don’t,” Richard Berger again struts a consuming dreamy pop sound with new track “I Don’t Know,” featuring the ethereal vocals of Maisie May. “I don’t know,” she repeats to open the track, complemented by woozy synths and lo-fi percussion. This lush introduction is complemented by further spacey synth tones past the one-minute turn, arriving to a glistening synth-laden injection shortly thereafter into the more bustling “just can’t go and throw it all away,” bridge. The track dazzles with its serene, understated synth/dream-pop components.
SERF – “Unknown, Unknown”

Successfully venturing into a faster-paced vein of post-punk and garage-rock, “Unknown, Unknown” is a recent track from SERF, the project of Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist Rory Maxwell. The track comes via the project’s new album The Dunes You Wander In. A thumping bass line and fragmented guitars converge with ominous vocals for a convincing aesthetic allure, from the get-go. The soaring vocal push around the three-minute mark, with a grunt of sorts accompanying a lovely bass line shift, makes for an especially entrancing moment. The lyrics explore “the escapism of anonymity,” with an angsty punk-friendly tint, the moodier verses and more anthemic chorus coexisting cohesively. “Unknown, Unknown” is among numerous standouts on the album, streaming below:
Shon & Grebes – “In A Little Bit of Everything”

“In A Little Bit of Everything” entrances with bewitching vocals amidst rainy-day piano and flickering guitar jangles. The track comes via the artists Shon & Grebes. The quaint piano backing and weary-sounding vocals craft a melancholic pull initially, rising emotively past the one-minute mark as the “little bit up above, little bit down below,” line sends chills. Guitars appear with a jangly, climatic charm — tonally fit for chilly autumnal nights — past the three-minute mark. In the intimate piano-led sections especially, there’s a stylistic likeness to Plush’s debut album More You Becomes You, playing with intimate captivation. “In A Little Bit of Everything” is a moving, spine-tingling success from Shon & Grebes.
The Nylon Admirals – “Butcher’s Hook”

The latest track from Seattle-based electronic duo The Nylon Admirals, “Butcher’s Hook” is enjoyably representative of their colorful, cinematic sound. Complemented by a striking video with (literally) many moving parts, “Butcher’s Hook” leads with frolicking string instruments and steady percussion. A choral backing vocal effect and an illuminated string-laden pad add to the lush atmospheric layering. Aptly enough, considering its cinematic feeling, the track is inspired by “Cockney rhyming slang,” and “British TV show themes of the 70’s.”
Windser – “Memory”

A new track from Windser, “Memory” soars with an especially memorable chorus, following breezy verses that charm easily. The solo moniker of California-based singer/songwriter Jordan Topf, Windser successfully unveils a more anthemic rock-pop approach with “Memory,” following the more folk-centric sound of earlier tracks like “July” and “Real Life.” The track’s verses feature spirited, backing acoustics more reminiscent of the past aesthetics, though with a tightly wound rhythm section suggestive of imminent expansion. The “every word,” chorus shimmers with replay-inducing results, fully engrossing before the first-minute mark. The track never lets go with its breezy yet anthemic melodic contagiousness thereafter, the “all of the friends,” bridge cleverly bringing into a satiating conclusion.
Easy Jane – “Creeping Shadows”

“Creeping Shadows” is a moving, atmospheric rocker from Belgian band Easy Jane. The duo of Charles Debras and Yara Nammour derive their memorable sound from mostly post-punk inspiration, strutting a hauntingly dark rock aesthetic throughout “Creeping Shadows.” The guitar work during the “creeping shadows on my mind,” refrain also reminds fondly of The Smashing Pumpkins’ textural efforts, further solidifying the track’s enjoyable feeling of ’90s nostalgia. The dual vocal delivery delights with its hypnotic force, alternating from soaring emotion to more understated melancholy.
Interview with 1st Base Runner

Here is our interview with 1st Base Runner, featured previously with tracks like “Only One” and the Unkle cover “Rabbit In Your Headlights.” His new EP, Ellis, releases today. With your Ellis EP, you collaborated with longtime friend Bryan Ellis. When making music with an ideal...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
Adele shares glimpse inside $7.7m LA home to mark major milestone with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has proved she is one proud girlfriend as she marked a momentous occasion for her boyfriend Rich Paul from inside her $7.7million Beverly Hills home. The 33-year-old – who went public with her relationship with the sports agent this year – took to Instagram to congratulate her beau on the launch of his new footwear and clothing collaboration with New Balance while modelling a pair of his already sold-out trainers.
Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Dr. Dre is reportedly a single man again. According to TMZ, Dre has reportedly reached an agreement to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young. The rap mogul acknowledged the end of his marriage by posing in front of balloons that spelled out, "Divorced AF." Dre, whose full name is Andre...
