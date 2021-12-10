WANTED: Somerset County officials looking for three wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Somerset County officials released an updated list of people that are wanted on warrants as of Dec. 10.

The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are asking the public to help them find the following individuals:

Paul Jackson , 33, of Windber area – DUI

, 33, of Windber area – DUI Todd Keller , 50, of Meyersdale area – drug charges

, 50, of Meyersdale area – drug charges Aubrey Horner , 35, of Windber area – DUI

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413. For the latest updates, head to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook page .

