ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

WANTED: Somerset County officials looking for three wanted on warrants

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBl57_0dJnE2wx00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Somerset County officials released an updated list of people that are wanted on warrants as of Dec. 10.

The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are asking the public to help them find the following individuals:

  • Paul Jackson , 33, of Windber area – DUI
  • Todd Keller , 50, of Meyersdale area – drug charges
  • Aubrey Horner , 35, of Windber area – DUI
Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413. For the latest updates, head to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook page .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Rehab center evacuated after resident sets fire using toilet paper

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident at a Duncansville addiction recovery center is facing charges after police say he set a fire in his room by lighting toilet paper. The incident occurred at Pyramid Healthcare along Plank Road on Saturday, Dec. 11 shortly after 4 p.m. when Cameron Campbell, 32 of Newtown, lit the […]
WTAJ

Altoona man charged after police find heroin and fentanyl

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An Altoona man is facing multiple drug-related charges including possession of heroin and fentanyl after police arrested him Saturday, Dec. 11. Abraham Colon, 51, of Altoona, is in jail as police say they found 48 grams of white powder in a gum container during a vehicle search Saturday evening. Colon […]
WTAJ

Trash can fire at Dairy Queen leaves Altoona woman behind bars

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after police say she started a fire in a trash can that damaged the side of the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at an Altoona shopping center. Cynthia Anthony, 40, was found at the Dairy Queen in Logan Centre, Logan Township Sunday night just after […]
WTAJ

Police: Two teens may have planned school shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa, (AP) — Authorities say they believe two teenagers arrested on conspiracy and other charges after a trespassing incident at a western Pennsylvania high school may have been planning a shooting at the school.  Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, were charged as adults in Cambria […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Windber, PA
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

One dead after apartment fire in Oakhurst section of Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a Sunday night fire in the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire broke out at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Johnstown fire and police responded with West End EMS and the Cambria County Coroner was called out to the […]
WTAJ

State College man accused of stealing items from apartments

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man was arrested after police said he entered multiple apartment buildings and stole over $5,000 worth of items Nishith Kapoor, 22, faces felony burglary and theft charges. According to surveillance footage provided by the apartment building’s property management, Kapoor was shown entering multiple apartments in the middle […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Man accused of threatening pastor in attempt to marry his daughter

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man they say was stalking a pastor at a local church, eventually threatening him with two firearms, thinking if the church closed the pastor’s daughter would marry him. According to the Spring Township Police Department, 72-year-old John Hamilton of Mill Hall was arrested after stalking the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate after garage sustains damage from BB gun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after someone shot a BB gun at a garage in Clearfield County causing damage. State police say that sometime between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 an unknown individual shot a BB gun at a garage located at the 700 block of Horseshoe Curve Road in Decatur Township. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Weather#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd ’s civil rights, according to a notice from the court. A federal docket entry on Monday showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. These […]
WTAJ

Tyrone Council presents plaques to those who helped in house explosion

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– For their last meeting of 2021, Tyrone council deemed it essential to present plaques of honor Monday to individuals whose heroic actions saved others in the July 26 house explosion. The explosion took place on 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue and took the life of 83-year-old Anna Hunsicker and sent five others to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTAJ

Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright opened its second week of testimony on Monday with an assistant medical examiner telling jurors that the gunshot wound was “far and away” the most significant injury Wright suffered, despite his car crashing immediately afterward. Wright, 20, was killed […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Staff shortages due to COVID-19 causes temporary changes for Huntingdon County district court

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Staff shortages due to COVID-19 caused the shutdown of one Magisterial District Court in Huntingdon County this past week. Huntingdon County President Judge George Zanic said while the District Court in Orbisonia is temporarily closed, filings could still be made by contacting the court. All hearings for Orbisonia District Court were […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy