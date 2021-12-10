ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens release final injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Browns

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
Injuries have been a key storyline for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 season. They have seen their team be decimated by losing many different contributors on both sides of the ball, but still hold an 8-4 record, and lead their division in the AFC North.

On Friday, Baltimore released their final injury report ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Compared to injury reports of the past for the Ravens this was a breath of fresh air, as the team only had two players that didn’t practice, one of which was because of a rest day.

Only offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will carry the “out” designation into Sunday’s contest with Cleveland. Mekari suffered a hand injury in Baltimore’s Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach John Harbaugh said that the offensive lineman would be out “for a while” so the fact that he won’t play in Week 14 comes as no surprise.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith missed practice for rest purposes, while fullback Patrick Ricard (back) and tight end Nick Boyle (illness/knee) both returned to the field in a limited fashion after sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receiver Miles Boykin doesn’t appear to be in line to play on Sunday after being listed as doubtful with a finger injury.

