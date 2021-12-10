ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lucy Hale reveals ﻿’The Hating Game﻿’ author rallied to cast her in movie adaptation

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Hale loved starring in The Hating Game and it may have something to do with playing a character that shares her name. The 32-year-old actress also revealed it wasn't a coincidence -- but fate -- that allowed her to bring Lucy Hutton to life in the rom com....

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Exclusive 'The Hating Game' Clip Reveals Love in an Elevator for Lucy and Josh

Last month, a trailer was released for the new Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes)-led romantic comedy The Hating Game. Now, Collider can exclusively reveal a clip from the upcoming film that teases the beginnings of romance between these work nemeses. The Hating Game,...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For BORREGO Starring Lucy Hale

Tags: Borrego, Jorge A. Jimenez, Leynar Gomez, Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez. Check out these official poster and trailer for BORREGO. Starring: Lucy Hale, Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Olivia Trujillo. Run Time: 102 minutes. Rating: R for violence and language. Genre: Action, Thriller. Synopsis:. Lucy Hale stars...
MOVIES
WUSA

Lucy Hale Fights for Her Life in the Desert In Thrilling First 'Borrego' Trailer (Exclusive)

In the wrong place at the wrong time! Lucy Hale is fighting to survive assassins, drug mules and the dangers of the desert in her new action-packed crime thriller Borrego. Hale stars as Elly, a young botanist researching invasive plant species in the Borrego dessert, in California, who inadvertently witnesses a drug mule's ultralight plane crash in the hills.
CALIFORNIA, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Stowell
Person
Lucy Hale
First Showing

Lucy Hale & Nicholas Gonzalez in Desert Survival Film 'Borrego' Trailer

"If we keep walking this way, we're going to die." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for Borrego, a desert survival thriller from filmmaker Jesse Harris. Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival when she's kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert. The title is a reference to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (see Google Maps) located in California near San Diego. Lucy Hale stars as Elly, with a cast including Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, & Olivia Trujillo. This trailer reminds me of No Country for Old Men in many ways, with a similar on-the-run in a desert vibe.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

Lucy Hale’s Advice To The New ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast

We have to admit that a Pretty Little Liars reboot still feels way too soon. It feels like yesterday when the original series ended. And hey, let’s be honest, the last season had gone way downhill. Doesn’t mean that we didn’t love it (we did). We love Sara Shepard books,...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Lucy Hale Is Ready to Solve a New Mystery in This Ragdoll Sneak Peek

Dial it in. This mystery is starting to unravel. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Dec. 2 episode of AMC+'s Ragdoll, DC Lake (Lucy Hale) traces a number that leads her one step closer to piecing the puzzle together. For those who need a refresher, Ragdoll follows a group of detectives looking to solve the Ragdoll Killer case, which includes the murder of six people, all of whom were dismembered and then sewn together. Hence, the nickname for the killer. In the new scene, Lake turns to a technician for help, as a new clue has been uncovered. "The killer used this to track Eric Turner's prison van yesterday," she explains. "Can you tell me where he bought it?" After the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Movie Adaptation#Copyright
justjaredjr.com

Laverne Cox Cast In Joey King's Upcoming 'Uglies' Movie Adaptation

Laverne Cox is the latest star who has been cast in the upcoming movie adaptation of Uglies!. The Orange Is The New Black actress will return to Netflix for the film, which stars and is executive produced by Joey King. Laverne‘s role in the movie has not been disclosed at...
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

The Hating Game: 5 Big differences between the book and the movie

On December 10th, 2021, Vertical Entertainment released the movie The Hating Game, a highly anticipated film based on Sally Thorne’s 2016 novel of the same name. The Hating Game follows Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeman (Austin Stowell), two bitter office rivals that compete at everything. From the Staring Game to the “You’re Just So…” Game, Lucy and Joshua are stuck in a constant battle of one-upmanship. When a dream promotion is announced, Lucy and Joshua embark on the biggest competition of their working relationship; however, as time progresses and their interactions increase, the line between love and hate is blurred, and Lucy and Josh begin to realize that they may not hate each other as much as they thought.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marietta Daily Journal

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
Collider

David Arquette and Scott Foley Join Kunal Nayyar and Lucy Hale in ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Firky’ Movie

The upcoming film The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry has added David Arquette and Scott Foley to the continuously growing, star-studded cast, Deadline reports. The two will join Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), and Christina Hendricks (Good Girls). The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, which has already started filming in Cape Cod, will be an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel by the same name. Zevin will be bringing the movie from page to screen with Hans Canosa (Conversations with Other Women) serving as director.
MOVIES
Deadline

Catherine Gildiner’s Memoir ‘Good Morning, Monster’ Being Adapted As Podcast As Dear Media Acquires Film & TV Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Good Morning, Monster, the memoir from Canadian psychologist Catherine Gildiner is being turned in to a podcast series with film and TV adaptations also planned. Dear Media, which is behind audio series including The Dissenters, co-hosted by Debra Messing, and Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims, has acquired the rights to the book. It is currently setting up a podcast adaptation – a novel way to recreate the audiobook – before plotting screen remakes. The book covers five of Gildiner’s most memorable cases from her 25 years in private practice as a psychotherapist including individuals who overcame enormous trauma and whom she considers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Larry Sellers, Native American Character Actor and Dr. Quinn Star, Dead at 72

Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week of an unknown cause. He was 72. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by his Dr. Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as "the heart and spirit" of the western drama that aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. Sellers served as technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man, across all six seasons of Dr. Quinn and the 1999 television film Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy