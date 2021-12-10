ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Lost Club – “Rubber”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville-based solo artist Lost Club shows a captivating dream-pop sound on the track “Rubber,” from the newly released Saudade EP. “Rubber” develops initially from vocal yearning and glistening synths into twangy,...

Loser Company – “Blueberry Skies”

“Blueberry Skies” is a catchy rocker from Loser Company, formed in 2018 by two lifelong friends originally from the Detroit metro area. Mas Kihira and Will Saunders started playing music together at age 12, and are presently based in Los Angeles, giving it a go With Loser Company. Their debut EP, also titled Blueberry Skies, was recorded with producer Cole Bingham and audio engineer Thomas Rojo at the Pattern Recording Studio in West Adams, Los Angeles. The release’s self-titled track resonates with peppy guitars and slight key-laden supplements to start, the vocals’ emergence exuding a raspy nostalgia with ’90s appeal. The title-referencing hook at the one-minute mark shows a shimmering, melodic charm — “sun in your eyes,” amidst the clanging guitar fervor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shon & Grebes – “In A Little Bit of Everything”

“In A Little Bit of Everything” entrances with bewitching vocals amidst rainy-day piano and flickering guitar jangles. The track comes via the artists Shon & Grebes. The quaint piano backing and weary-sounding vocals craft a melancholic pull initially, rising emotively past the one-minute mark as the “little bit up above, little bit down below,” line sends chills. Guitars appear with a jangly, climatic charm — tonally fit for chilly autumnal nights — past the three-minute mark. In the intimate piano-led sections especially, there’s a stylistic likeness to Plush’s debut album More You Becomes You, playing with intimate captivation. “In A Little Bit of Everything” is a moving, spine-tingling success from Shon & Grebes.
MUSIC
The Nylon Admirals – “Butcher’s Hook”

The latest track from Seattle-based electronic duo The Nylon Admirals, “Butcher’s Hook” is enjoyably representative of their colorful, cinematic sound. Complemented by a striking video with (literally) many moving parts, “Butcher’s Hook” leads with frolicking string instruments and steady percussion. A choral backing vocal effect and an illuminated string-laden pad add to the lush atmospheric layering. Aptly enough, considering its cinematic feeling, the track is inspired by “Cockney rhyming slang,” and “British TV show themes of the 70’s.”
MUSIC
SERF – “Unknown, Unknown”

Successfully venturing into a faster-paced vein of post-punk and garage-rock, “Unknown, Unknown” is a recent track from SERF, the project of Melbourne-based multi-instrumentalist Rory Maxwell. The track comes via the project’s new album The Dunes You Wander In. A thumping bass line and fragmented guitars converge with ominous vocals for a convincing aesthetic allure, from the get-go. The soaring vocal push around the three-minute mark, with a grunt of sorts accompanying a lovely bass line shift, makes for an especially entrancing moment. The lyrics explore “the escapism of anonymity,” with an angsty punk-friendly tint, the moodier verses and more anthemic chorus coexisting cohesively. “Unknown, Unknown” is among numerous standouts on the album, streaming below:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost Club
Subterfuge – “The Good Good”

A melodic rocker with playful guitars and laid-back guitars exuding ’90s nostalgia, “The Good Good” is a new single from German band Subterfuge, from their upcoming album Dots. “I wanted to be good but my good wasn’t good anymore,” the vocals open, echoing the track’s lyrical focus on “self-doubt and writers block.” “I lost my license to be,” the vocals let out during the rising hook, complemented by quivering guitars and swaying rhythms. “I tried to write a song but the songs are all written before,” continues the verses’ self-doubt, even as the music exudes a melodic quality that — while familiar — certainly plays with an addictive freshness. “The Good Good” is a slice of comforting, nostalgic rock with a laid-back hooky charm.
MUSIC
Easy Jane – “Creeping Shadows”

“Creeping Shadows” is a moving, atmospheric rocker from Belgian band Easy Jane. The duo of Charles Debras and Yara Nammour derive their memorable sound from mostly post-punk inspiration, strutting a hauntingly dark rock aesthetic throughout “Creeping Shadows.” The guitar work during the “creeping shadows on my mind,” refrain also reminds fondly of The Smashing Pumpkins’ textural efforts, further solidifying the track’s enjoyable feeling of ’90s nostalgia. The dual vocal delivery delights with its hypnotic force, alternating from soaring emotion to more understated melancholy.
ROCK MUSIC
Interview with 1st Base Runner

Here is our interview with 1st Base Runner, featured previously with tracks like “Only One” and the Unkle cover “Rabbit In Your Headlights.” His new EP, Ellis, releases today. With your Ellis EP, you collaborated with longtime friend Bryan Ellis. When making music with an ideal...
MUSIC
Windser – “Memory”

A new track from Windser, “Memory” soars with an especially memorable chorus, following breezy verses that charm easily. The solo moniker of California-based singer/songwriter Jordan Topf, Windser successfully unveils a more anthemic rock-pop approach with “Memory,” following the more folk-centric sound of earlier tracks like “July” and “Real Life.” The track’s verses feature spirited, backing acoustics more reminiscent of the past aesthetics, though with a tightly wound rhythm section suggestive of imminent expansion. The “every word,” chorus shimmers with replay-inducing results, fully engrossing before the first-minute mark. The track never lets go with its breezy yet anthemic melodic contagiousness thereafter, the “all of the friends,” bridge cleverly bringing into a satiating conclusion.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Richard Berger – “I Don’t Know” (feat. Maisie May)

Impressing in February with the track “Don’t,” Richard Berger again struts a consuming dreamy pop sound with new track “I Don’t Know,” featuring the ethereal vocals of Maisie May. “I don’t know,” she repeats to open the track, complemented by woozy synths and lo-fi percussion. This lush introduction is complemented by further spacey synth tones past the one-minute turn, arriving to a glistening synth-laden injection shortly thereafter into the more bustling “just can’t go and throw it all away,” bridge. The track dazzles with its serene, understated synth/dream-pop components.
MUSIC
