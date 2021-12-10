ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Drug prices soared by nearly 4 times the inflation rate in 5 years, House investigation finds

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 2016-20, drugmakers raised the prices of brand name drugs by 36 percent, nearly four times the rate of inflation during that period, according to a report detailing the findings of an investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The report, released Dec. 10, focuses on...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 6

Related
TiffinOhio.net

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers, companies and the economy.
BUSINESS
WBUR

Why is the cost of insulin so high? The drug's hefty price tag, explained

The Build Back Better bill includes a measure to cap insulin co-pays at $35 a month for people with health insurance. It's an attempt to control the skyrocketing costs of the drug, which isn’t optional for some 10 million people in the U.S. who need insulin to manage their diabetes. Without it, they would die.
HEALTH
AFP

Drugmakers singling out US market for inflation-busting price hikes: probe

The pharmaceutical industry is targeting vulnerable Americans with predatory pricing that is forcing them to ration life-saving drugs, according to a three-year congressional probe released Friday. - 'They are brazen' - Investigators said the probe "confirms that the pharmaceutical industry has targeted the United States for price increases for many years while maintaining or cutting prices in the rest of the world."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Generic Drugs#Medicare Part D#Inflation#House#Enbrel#Gleevec#Lyrica#Copaxone#Novolog#Humalog#Lantus
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US consumer inflation rate highest in 39 years

WASHINGTON – Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier, as surging costs for food, energy, housing, autos and clothing left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate in 39 years. The Labor Department also reported Friday that prices rose 0.8% from October to...
BUSINESS
thegazette.com

Prices rise at highest rate in nearly 40 years

WASHINGTON — Prices last month rose at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, increasing 6.8 percent over the same period a year ago, as inflation continues to squeeze households and businesses and complicates the political environment for Congress and the White House. Consumer price index data released Friday...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
New York Post

Inflation soars as prices spike 6.8 percent, most in 39 years

The annual US inflation rate hit 6.8 percent last month, the feds said Friday — marking a 39-year high and leaving Americans helpless to do anything but watch as prices surge unabated at a clip not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Investors brace for the highest inflation reading in nearly 40 years

Wall Street expects the the consumer price index on Friday to reflect a 0.7% gain for November, which would translate into a 6.7% increase from a year ago. If that is accurate, it will mark the highest year over year level since 1982. Though markets expect a high reading, investors...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Drugmaker Prices Exploited U.S. Market, Investigation Finds (1)

Democrats to tout report as justifying drug price negotiation. Medicare could have saved more than $25 billion if allowed to negotiate better prices for the most costly medicines over a five-year period, according to a report released by a House committee. The report, the result of a nearly three-year investigation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. consumer prices soared 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. What You Need To Know. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year...
BUSINESS
theridgewoodblog.net

No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted by researchers in Germany (preprint) found that blood serum collected from fully vaccinated individuals had reduced efficacy in neutralizing the Omicron variant. The researchers tested sera from a variety of vaccinated patients, including those who received the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, including some with heterologous combinations and some who received booster doses. The researchers observed reductions in neutralizing capacity on the order of 10-30 times, compared to the Delta variant. Additionally, sera from participants who received a heterologous combination of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines exhibited “no efficacy against Omicron.” Preliminary findings from studies conducted by researchers in South Africa and Sweden (both preprint) are similar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
scitechdaily.com

Why Moderna Won’t Share COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Rights With the U.S. Government, Which Paid for Its Development

A quiet months-long legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health crises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent costs

Bill Ackman believes inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent prices. Friday's CPI release showed a 6.8% increase in November, hitting its highest level since 1982. "The inflation that households are actually experiencing is raging and well in excess of reported gov't statistics," Ackman tweeted. Friday's...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Don't Use Any Medications From This Company Right Now, FDA Warns

Taking a new medication can make anyone nervous. You may be worried about side effects, potential interactions, or just about whether or not your new medication will actually work. In the case of medications from one major manufacturer, however, those may be the least of your concerns, unfortunately. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that customers should stop using any medications from this particular company due to the serious—and potentially deadly—safety risks they may pose. Read on to find out if your medication is affected and what to do if you have the recalled products at home.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy