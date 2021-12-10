ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu surprises Kansas City hospital nurse with Super Bowl tickets

By Heidi Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be at least one Tyrann Mathieu fan in the stadium at Super Bowl LVI regardless of whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs earn a spot.

Brandon Smith is a critical response nurse and works at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park. The hospital tweeted a picture of Smith with Mathieu from Monday night. It turns out that Mathieu showed up at the hospital to give Smith two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

The hospital said Smith won the tickets after a colleague nominated him for his outstanding patient care during the pandemic.

According to Saint Luke’s Hospital, Mathieu said he wanted to do something special to recognize and honor a health care worker in Kansas City.

Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

“I appreciate everything you do, man,” Mathieu said to Smith in a video shared by the hospital . “This is really a small appreciation of, like I said, of everything that you and many others have really been doing the last couple of years.”

Mathieu said the tickets come with airline tickets, too.

After getting the Super Bowl tickets, Smith told Mathieu that he’s never attended an NFL game, but he’s ready to cheer for the Chiefs and said now the team has to get there.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 13, in Inglewood, Calif.

