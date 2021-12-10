ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Fitch Ratings: Healthcare and pharma sector outlook neutral for 2022

By Marissa Plescia ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have a neutral sector outlook in 2022, credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings reported...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

10 of the largest pharma companies, ranked by 2020 revenue

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson brought in nearly $83 billion in revenue, according to data from Yahoo Finance, making it one of the top revenue-producing pharmaceutical companies. Here are the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, ranked by revenue:. 1. Johnson & Johnson:- $82.6 billion. 2. Roche: $58.3 billion. 3. Novartis: $49.9...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Health Care#Credit Ratings#Outlook#Healthcare
Seeking Alpha

Rates Outlook: The Liquidity Overflow Recedes

The year ahead will feel quite different to the year just gone. The year ahead will feel quite different to the year just gone. The warm cloak of liquidity will feel that bit less secure as conditions begin to tighten up. Overt US rate hikes will add to that, as will talk of ECB ones to come. Market rates should be running ahead of this, pulled there by inflation. But fixed income demand and lower net supply will mute rate rises.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Paymentus snags new Buy rating at Goldman, Flywire rated Neutral

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) stock rises 1.0% as Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiates coverage of the payments company with a Buy rating and a favorable view on the bill payment/accounts receivable space. Sets a $41 price target, implying a 33% upside. Initiates Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) at Neutral with a price target of...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Surmise of outlook 2022 for Bitcoin, crypto sector looks like this

2021 did see the crypto demand skyrocket, largely backed by increased institutional interest. Natixis Investment found in its latest survey that 28% of institutions have increased exposure to cryptocurrencies as we move towards 2022. However, according to Bloomberg, the survey also maps the crypto sector as a “top contender” for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
beckershospitalreview.com

Health tech investments reach record $23.8B in 2021

Investments in the health technology sector are higher than ever, according to a Deloitte report released Dec. 8. Investments in the sector reached $23.8 billion across 556 completed transactions, according to the report, which is based on data covering the first nine months of 2021. Aggregate expansion-stage deal value more...
MARKETS
TheStreet

China Evergrande Defaults on Its Debt, Fitch Ratings Says

China Evergrande Group has defaulted on its debt, Fitch Ratings said Thursday, the latest chapter in the saga of the battered Hong Kong property company. Fitch said it had downgraded Evergrande and its subsidiaries to "restricted default," indicating the company has failed to pay its financial obligations. There has been...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Fitch Ratings: Increasing labor expenses dampens 2022 outlook for nonprofit hospitals

Fitch Ratings expects the 2022 outlook for nonprofit hospitals to reflect the continuing struggle of cost pressure from labor and supplies, according to a Dec. 7 report. Fitch expects the cost pressures to continue for several years in the best-case scenario, and in the worst-case scenario, the cost increases could become permanent, which would cause a worse outlook for hospitals.
HEALTH SERVICES
MarketWatch

Janney assigns neutral rating to Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst John Rowan on Friday initiated coverage of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund with a neutral rating and a fair value estimate of $30 a share. The rating comes after the business development company went public on Oct. 27 at a price of $26.15 per share. Rowan said the specialty finance unit of Blackstone Inc. ranks as the fifth largest business development company (BDC) by assets under management as an investor in first lien debt of middle market companies. "The company's size and scale give it several advantages, notably BXSL runs with a low expense rate and a return profile that exceeds its cost of capital," Rowan said. BXSL's portfolio was comprised of debt and equity invests in 117 portfolio companies with a fair value of $8.22 billion as of Sept. 30. With BXSL now trading above Janney's fair value estimate, analysts see "limited total return potential" with the inclusion of the company's 7% regular dividend yield. Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund closed at $32.39 on Thursday.
STOCKS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Technical Outlook is Neutral to Bullish

AUD/USD just the other day flushed through the yearly low, very nearly tagging the big 7000 level. The flush and reverse has the outlook neutralized at worst for now. If the low in September and channel on the 4-hr time-frame can be broken, then look for the neutral outlook to firm up towards bullish.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Tatneft: Q3 Results Neutral, Outlook Somewhat Positive

Tatneft reported neutral Q3 results. As the year is nearing its end, Tatneft's (OTCPK:OAOFY) shares are about to finish roughly at the same spot as at the beginning of 2021. A lack of tax benefits for high-viscous oil remains the key obstacle for a stock appreciation. But the situation is not that bad: those who managed to buy the stock at local lows will get hefty dividends in 2021-2022. Not to mention that a potential introduction of tax incentives in 2022-2023 will finally unlock a major part of the stock's upside.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Fitch places Athenahealth on rating watch negative amid $17B acquisition

Fitch Ratings placed Athenahealth on rating watch negative following the Watertown, Mass.-based EHR vendor's recent agreement to be acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital. The credit rating agency said it expects a material increase in debt to fund the $17 billion transaction and would look...
WATERTOWN, MA
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Middle-income countries’ healthcare sectors to keep rising through to 2024

The healthcare sectors in middle-income countries is expected to outgrow those in high-income countries up until 2024. GlobalData figures show the healthcare provision markets of middle-income countries are set to rise at an average annual rate of 5.7% until 2024, compared to just 3.9% in high-income countries. Countries with the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 updates on Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Here are findings from five studies on COVID-19 vaccines that have been released in the past three weeks. Pfizer released data Nov. 22 showing its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing disease among recipients ages 12-15, measured from seven days to four months after they received their second shot.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy