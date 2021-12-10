CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today looking for a new car? Why not enter for a chance to get it for FREE! Buy your raffle tickets for the giveaway of a 2021 1st edition Bronco from Burns Ford of Lancaster. All proceeds go to United Way of Lancaster County’s efforts to find housing for the homeless.
'Season of Hope' wraps up with huge toy giveaway in Greer. Upstate responds to fatal tornadoes throughout the Midwest. 7 Weather: Tracking severe weather chance heading to the Upstate. 6 am - 8 am Weekend Newscast Everyday. Friday's high school basketball. Broome's Centurion takes the 2021 Mascot Challenge. Pickens County...
SANDOWN, N.H. — A teenager from New Hampshire is on his way to Kentucky to assist with tornado relief efforts. Sebastian Cannard, a 19-year-old from Sandown, is borrowing his parents' truck and making the 18-hour drive to Mayfield himself. "I want to just try and help clear the roads...
UPDATE (8:32 p.m. on Sunday, December 12): According to our crew on the scene, one person was found dead at this residence. BREAKING: Sad news out of Institute tonight. One man was found dead in his home after a fire broke out. Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. More […]
A truck driver from Gwinnett County was arrested in Pennsylvania this past week on charges that he allegedly murdered a fellow truck driver in a road rage incident in Berkeley County, West Virginia. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department said Harold Rue, 66, is accused of shooting Hialeah, Fla., resident Reynaldo...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What started as a simple conversation around a lunch table has turned into giving away more than 1 million dollars. The Good Folks of York County is celebrating 3 decades of hundreds gathering for a lunch to raise money. And it’s all because...
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) We continue to show you local businesses you can shop at this holiday season. This week we are at Shops on the Lawn in Fort Lawn!. The shop full of vendors is located at 5819 Lancaster Highway, Chester County. Come shop Tuesday – Saturday from...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a crash. It happened a short time ago on Gordon Highway at Tubman home road. One witness tells NewsChannel 6 that a vehicle is overturned, a blue truck or SUV No word yet on injuries or if traffic is affected. Motorists should find an […]
A Northeast Ohio family miraculously survived being caught in the massive tornado that ravaged Kentucky. They had traveled to the Bluegrass State for a celebration, but now find themselves grateful, wondering how they all made it out alive.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County’s Animal Control’s Shelter works hard to save the lives of all animals they come across. One touching story recently shared with us, of a young puppy that was found and rescued, leaders say shows how much they care. Just...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Haven Men’s Shelter has a new executive director. Meet Nancy Landerman!. In the interview above learn more about The Haven and its services to homeless men in our community. There will be an open house for members of the community to...
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County acquired a new piece of property – tonight we’re learning more about why it was important to leaders to spend nearly $1.5 million dollars to make it happen. Plus, a motorcycle group made up of mostly firefighters, called Fire and Iron, are...
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement leaders say porch pirates are already on the prowl, what you need to know to protect your packages. The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about several scams where thieves are taking advantage of your online efforts. This 16-month-old has a nose...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today we are talking to all three recipients of the Good Folks of York County this year including Bethel Men’s Shelter, NAMI Piedmont Tri-County and The Bridge Program with Leroy Springs at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. Plus,...
Comments / 0