There’s a striking image roughly midway through “Tigers” in which Matti (Erik Enge) has reached his breaking point, having come from his native Sweden to play soccer in Milan, only for the professional squad he’s been signed to at 16 be as disappointed in his performance as he is in the fact that they haven’t lived up to their contract obligations to him such as affording him a private room and a lack of playing time during games. He lets out his frustrations when no one’s watching in a dark alley, but the street lights reveal that he does have some onlookers in a nest of birds that look as much out of place in the city as the player does in Italy.

