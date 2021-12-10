ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Batman Director Calls Reboot "The Scariest Batman That's Been Done"

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter scaring up alien monsters and vampires in Cloverfield and Let Me In, director Matt Reeves unleashes a terrifying take on the Dark Knight in The Batman. In year two of a younger Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) costumed crime-fighting career, Pattinson's creature of the night stalks the streets and strikes fear...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to fight a specific DC superhero – and it isn't Shazam

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has revealed which DCEU superhero he wants his anti-hero to fight – and it isn't the character's arch nemesis Shazam. In an interview with Total Film magazine, Johnson said that he'd like to see Black Adam face off against Superman in a future DCEU movie. That's despite the fact that Black Adam is more commonly associated with another DC comics superhero in Shazam, who is expected to go head to head with Teth-Adam in a future DCEU project.
MOVIES
Distractify

The DC Extended Universe Is Coming to Sweep the Superhero Film Genre in 2022

As of late, the DC Extended Universe has been pretty dry. There have only been two releases this year: Zack Snyder's Justice League and The Suicide Squad. Though both proved to be favorites with fans, it's time for the franchise to kick it up a notch; if they want to reach the level of success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, then DC Films needs to start releasing projects regularly.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
John Turturro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Andy Serkis
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Penguin: The Batman Spin-Off Announced! Release Date? Streaming? Details Inside

HBO Max is working on a spin-off TV series of The Batman focused on Penguin. After announcing the making of a Batman TV series, a prequel to Matt Reeves’ film, we learned through The Hollywood Reporter that HBO Max intends to produce another show related to the film. The project is still in its infancy, and to date, it is not sure if it will happen. We are talking about a spin-off on Penguin.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Colin Farrell Returning as The Batman's Penguin in HBO Max Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell is waddling over to HBO Max, reprising the role of iconic Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in a new series for the streamer, our sister site Variety reports. Fans will first encounter Farrell’s version of the infamous troublemaker in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, which arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022. HBO Max’s Penguin-centric spinoff series (title TBD) will reportedly “delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.” Of course, this is hardly the first time The Penguin will have been featured in a live-action Batman property. Burgess Meredith famously portrayed him...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Venom Star Tom Hardy Might Cameo in The Matrix Resurrections

Venom movie star Tom Hardy might be making a cameo in The Matrix Resurrections – but you will definitely have to look hard for it! It's already been established that Hardy's recent Venom sequel film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was filming in San Francisco at the same time that The Matrix Resurrections was also shooting scenes in the city. Naturally, that coincidence led to something of a crossover between the stars of the two productions, and as one cast member of The Matrix Resurrections tells it, Hardy's visit to the set one day is now immortalized on camera!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Batman Begins#Cloverfield#Gotham#Total Film Magazine#Reeves Riddler
cosmicbook.news

'The Batman' Full Synopsis Teases 'World’s Greatest Detective'

WB has released the full synopsis for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves which teases the World’s Greatest Detective. The plot description also sounds similar to The Long Halloween comic book story as Batman must unravel clues while a a killer targets Gotham’s elite. Check out...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy