UW Milwaukee vs. Colorado prediction: Ride with the underdog

By Greg Peterson, VSiN
 3 days ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr. AP

The Patrick Baldwin Jr. era in Milwaukee has gotten off to a rocky start. But after missing three recent games, the projected NBA first-round talent will lead the Panthers in their road game against Colorado on Friday.

Last Saturday in his first game back, Baldwin scored 26 points to help deliver a victory over Robert Morris. He shot 6 of 6 from 3-point range as the team scored 77 points after putting up 68 points or fewer in three straight losses without him.

Colorado enters having scored 63 points or fewer in five of its last six games that have not gone to overtime and is shooting 25.3 percent from 3-point range the past seven games.

The Buffaloes also figure to have a tough time inside with UW Milwaukee allowing opponents to shoot 42.1 percent on 2-point shots, which ranks 17th in the nation.

With 70.6 percent of Colorado’s field goal attempts coming from within the 3-point arc, which rates 33rd out of 358 Division I teams, the Buffaloes will have a tough time with a UW Milwaukee team that is back at full strength.

The play: UW Milwaukee, +13.5.

