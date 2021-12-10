Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 06:03:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...No significant changes. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches along and east of Highway 395, 8 to 18 inches west of Highway 395 below 5500 feet, and additional accumulations of 2 to 4 feet west of Highway 395 above 5500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph at times along Highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to heavy snow and localized whiteout conditions, especially by this evening with the heaviest snowfall rates. Winds may damage tree branches and fences. Secure holiday decorations to prevent them from blowing away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lower elevations below 5000 feet will see mainly rain until late this afternoon, with a sharp drop in snow levels and visibility most likely between 4 and 8 pm.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO