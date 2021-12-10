Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-13 14:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Dangerous Winter Storm to Produce Very Heavy Snow with Strong Winds and Whiteout Conditions .A strong winter storm continues to bring...
CISCO GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A winter storm warning remained in effect Monday morning as snow fell in the Sierra and portions of the foothills. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Lab, said they tallied about 24 inches of […]
Effective: 2021-12-13 09:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-13 19:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline and Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of moderate to heavy rain will be possible through this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
A prolonged Atmospheric River will produce heavy snow across much of the U.S. West through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Snowfall of 60 - 150 cm (2 - 5 feet) or more is likely in the Sierra Nevada, with 30 - 90 cm (1 - 3 feet) expected across much of the western terrain. This will lead to dangerous travel through the mountain passes, NWS Weather Prediction Center warns.
It looks like we are in for some winter weather in Southern Nevada starting on Tuesday. The forecast appears calm on Monday before a storm is in our forecast to bring wind, rain and snow to the region.
Effective: 2021-12-13 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding on Tuesday is possible due to excessive rainfall through the day with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 0.50-0.60 inches per hour expected Tuesday. Higher rainfall rates are expected on coastal mountain slopes, particularly the San Bernardino Mountains, with rainfall rates of 0.75 inches an hour expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flows and flash flooding are possible near recent burn scars, including the Apple, El Dorado and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Forecast rainfall amounts across the area include 1-1.5 inches west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-5+ inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50-1 inch in the High Desert. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE CAMAS PRAIRIE * WHAT...Snow expected for the higher elevations of the Camas Prairie. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Craigmont, and Winchester. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-13 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 06:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 535 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2021-12-13 10:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 12:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1215 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late tonight and peaking Tuesday, raising fears of flooding and potential debris flows.
Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.
DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week.
When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
Effective: 2021-12-13 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 06:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following area, San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 645 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall across the area. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inch per hour will be likely, locally up to 0.75 inch per hour. This will cause urban and small stream flooding, especially in low lying areas. 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen so far with local amounts up to 5 inches over higher elevations. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Calif. (AP) - The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall. Lighter rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste...
Heavy snow is expected to fall this afternoon throughout the Tahoe region and continue until Wednesday morning. The storm will greatly impact road conditions and travel on Interstate 80. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Tuesday night at 10 p.m. Drivers should expect major travel delays,...
Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of Clearwater, Mineral, southern Lake, Missoula, southeastern Sanders, southern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 930 AM MST/830 AM PST/ At 840 AM MST/740 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking snow showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ovando Montana to Orofino Idaho. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Orofino, Superior, Ravalli, Lolo, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Alberton, Elk River, Ovando, Riverbend, Wye, Headquarters, Haugan, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Paradise, Tarkio and Arlee. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 17, and between mile markers 24 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-14 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates will occur this morning. Light snow accumulations are possible on the Grapevine portion of Interstate 5 this evening.
Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect damage to trees and power lines as well. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches between 5000-7000 feet, with locally higher amounts up to 3 feet in the Riverside County mountains and 3 to 4 feet in the San Bernardino mountains above 8000 feet. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...4 AM Tuesday to 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
