MERIDEN — Plans to open a retail marijuana dispensary at the corner of Broad and Camp streets will go before the Planning Commission for a public hearing Wednesday. Salvatore R. Carabetta doing business as Red Cardinal LLC submitted a request to the city’s Planning Department for a provisional special permit to operate a retail cannabis dispensary. A public hearing on the proposal was tabled in November to allow Carabetta time to provide more information about a parking easement on an adjacent lot and traffic concerns.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO