Gun found in Columbus high school gym
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A student who escaped from staff is suspected of having a gun, and was arrested at Mifflin High School on Friday morning.
Columbus Police were dispatched to Mifflin High School on a call with a student with a weapon, according to a social media post.
While in route, officers were informed the 17-year-old student had gotten away from staff who were attempting to detain him and had left the school.
Officers located the suspect nearby and along with school staff conducted a search of the gymnasium. They located a gun concealed in a fanny pack.
The teen was charged with a weapons offense for conveyance onto a school ground. This is the teen's 7th booking photo with Columbus Police. He is also a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation. He was arrested last year with a gun at Centennial High School, the post said.
