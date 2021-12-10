ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun found in Columbus high school gym

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A student who escaped from staff is suspected of having a gun, and was arrested at Mifflin High School on Friday morning.

Columbus Police were dispatched to Mifflin High School on a call with a student with a weapon, according to a social media post.

While in route, officers were informed the 17-year-old student had gotten away from staff who were attempting to detain him and had left the school.

Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say

Officers located the suspect nearby and along with school staff conducted a search of the gymnasium. They located a gun concealed in a fanny pack.

The teen was charged with a weapons offense for conveyance onto a school ground. This is the teen’s 7th booking photo with Columbus Police. He is also a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation. He was arrested last year with a gun at Centennial High School, the post said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Mifflin High School#Columbus Police#Centennial High School#Nexstar Media Inc
