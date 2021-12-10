ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Former Muskie Akira Schmid called up for first NHL game with New Jersey Devils

By Noah Sacco
siouxlandproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – The Devils have recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from Uitca of the American Hockey League Friday morning. He will join the Devils for their morning skate ahead of facing the Nashville Predators. Schmid,...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Islanders top Devils for first win in eight games at new arena

Andy Greene, Zach Parise, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored a goal to propel the Islanders to their first home win at UBS Arena. Zach Parise scored his first goal of the season, Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom each had two assists for the Islanders (7-11-5), who were 0-5-2 in their first seven home games. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Islanders First Home Win Highlighted by Offense & Former Devils

The New York Islanders won their first game at UBS Arena and their seventh game on the season with a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The Islanders earned their second win in three games and now have earned points in five of the last six games as they continue to make up ground in the Metropolitan Division. The recent victory was a great performance from the entire roster as the defensive unit held the Devils scoreless in the second period and the third period of action while goaltender Ilya Sorokin continued his remarkable start to the season.
NHL
FanSided

3 New Jersey Devils are on the All-Star Game voting ballot

The National Hockey League is starting to think about the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. It is very interesting because this will be a year that features both the All-Star Game and participation in the Winter Olympic Games. There will be no shortage of New Jersey Devils participation in either event.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
lighthousehockey.com

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils [Game #23]: Beauvillier sits

The New York Islanders resume their infinite quest for a home win, and expect to welcome at least one center back into the lineup. Austin Czarnik was returned to Bridgeport, but not without praise from Barry Trotz for the guy who helped stir the drink between Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows last game.
NHL
Yardbarker

New Jersey Devils Still Years Away From Making The Playoffs

It was a busy offseason thus far for the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils. The goal for general manager Tom Fitzgerald besides looking to improve his team was to play meaningful games towards the end of the season. Things got off to a fantastic start for the Devils. They survived without Jack Hughes in the lineup as well as Mackenzie Blackwood. Rookie Dawson Mercer was stepping up in the role Hughes would normally play. Defensively the Devils were better as additions Ryan Graves and Dougie Hamilton made a great pair.
NHL
FanSided

Time Is Running Out For New Jersey Devils After Loss To Islanders

The New Jersey Devils took another loss on Saturday. It was the first time the New York Islanders ever won at the UBS Arena. The Devils have dropped eight of the last ten and both wins were against the Flyers. They need to string together some wins quickly or else playoff aspirations are done before the calendar rolls over to the New Year. Luckily for them, the next game is against those same Flyers.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Fragile Mindsets and the Current New Jersey Devils

On Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils lost 2-4 to the New York Islanders. It was the first ever win at UBS Arena for the Islanders. It was the eleventh winless game in their last 14 played; a time period where the Devils made one (1) stunning comeback in Tampa Bay and took two (2) wins over a then-slumping Philadelphia team. While some recent drawbacks within the Metropolitan Division did not put the Devils out of the wild card race, this past week saw their spot in sixth place become more vulnerable and further behind Pittsburgh and Detroit (and Boston if you include those games in hand) for those wild card spots. Fans may not have expected a playoff team, but they expected far better than this. From my standpoint, it is increasingly clear that the Devils are dealing with, among other issues, a fragile mindset.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Nashville Predators#Ahl#Gaa#Ushl#Swiss
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy