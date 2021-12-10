Former Muskie Akira Schmid called up for first NHL game with New Jersey Devils

On Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils lost 2-4 to the New York Islanders. It was the first ever win at UBS Arena for the Islanders. It was the eleventh winless game in their last 14 played; a time period where the Devils made one (1) stunning comeback in Tampa Bay and took two (2) wins over a then-slumping Philadelphia team. While some recent drawbacks within the Metropolitan Division did not put the Devils out of the wild card race, this past week saw their spot in sixth place become more vulnerable and further behind Pittsburgh and Detroit (and Boston if you include those games in hand) for those wild card spots. Fans may not have expected a playoff team, but they expected far better than this. From my standpoint, it is increasingly clear that the Devils are dealing with, among other issues, a fragile mindset.

