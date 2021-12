British Airways has revealed the initial destinations for its new lower-cost Gatwick subsidiary. Flights begin from the Sussex airport on 29 March 2022.The initial destinations are Amsterdam, Larnaca and Paphos in Cyprus, the Spanish airports of Seville and Tenerife, and Verona in Italy. Initially it will operate with just three Airbus A320 jets, but by the end of May the fleet will expand to around 35 European destinations.The scale of BA’s presence will be around half what it was in 2019.As with its operation at London City airport, the British Airways Gatwick product will be a standalone business. BA...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 HOURS AGO