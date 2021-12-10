UPDATE: NOPD investigates back-to-back homicides

UPDATE: According to NOPD, the victim was a 29-year-old man who suffered from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victims’ names upon completion of autopsy and notification of families.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Shortly after NOPD began investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward, police then began investigating another fatal shooting in the Lower Garden District.

Around 3 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Josephine Street.

Initial police reports indicate a male victim was shot, however, it was unclear how many times he was struck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later declared deceased.

The shooting reportedly happened only an hour after NOPD responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street. According to the victim’s family, one man was shot repeatedly by his son after an argument.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died that afternoon.

NOPD has yet to determine a suspect or motive in either shooting, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD at 504.658.5858.

