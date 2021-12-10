ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Eyewitness to History: Coping with deployment during the holidays

By Joseph Butash
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VouWp_0dJnAh0D00

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Our military and their families make great sacrifices to keep us all safe. For families and friends left behind the holidays can trying times.

This story is about the 109th field artillery and their time away from northeastern Pennsylvania from Luzerne County 17 years ago.

The holidays can be a tough time, particularly for military families. We went to our library in 2004 and have this story from the Kingston Armory.

“Marking the one-year anniversary of the day 300 soldiers from the 109th field artillery left for Iraq is emotional but it’s also meant to be inspiring,”

“We wanted to have something to remind us how far we’ve come and also keep them in our prayers,” said Heather Nealon whose fiance served overseas.

“The audience sang songs listened to a poem written by a guardsman’s family and watched with tears as they saw their soldiers’ in this slide show. A candle was lit for each member of the 109th currently overseas as well as for their fellow soldier Sherwood baker who died in Baghdad in April,”

“Whose memory I’m sure is never far from the hearts of his comrades as it is from his family as I’m sure it is for all of us so in their memory I’m proud to light this candle.”

“Coming together at gatherings and ceremonies like this one over the past year, have helped these loved ones learn to lean on each other,” said Major Kevin Miller 109th Field Artillery.

“The more people together at the same time, the better it is. Everyone’s feeling the same thing, everyone understands what we’re going through,” said Renee Koepke.

“As Renee Koepke is missing her husband, Chelsea Clocker is missing her dad,”

“I play a lot of sports and my mom doesn’t know anything about them basically so I kind of have to figure things out on my own,” said Chelsea Clocker whose father was serving overseas.

From all of us here at Eyewitness News we salute all our military and are grateful for the great sacrifice that they and their families go through to keep us all safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Boosters not taken into consideration to be “fully vaccinated”

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States has now reached 800,000 COVID deaths, and with booster shots and new variants, there seems to be some confusion on how to navigate through the pandemic. In Pennsylvania, getting people vaccinated has been at the forefront of how the state fought this virus. The big question doctors are […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Kingston, PA
Society
City
Kingston, PA
Kingston, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Structure fire in Huntington Township displaces four, three cats missing

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A structure fire in Huntington Township displaced four people and left three pet cats unaccounted for Monday. The call for the fire came in shortly after 10:00 a.m. One woman was reported to be home at the time of the fire, but she did get out safely. Smoke was […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#109th Field Artillery#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Crews respond to trash fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 7:30 Monday morning, a garbage truck operator noticed his truck was on fire. The driver, who was driving A Green For Life Environmental truck, noticed his truck was on fire in the area of Northampton Street and South Franklin Street. The driver said after he noticed the fire he […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Wright Center gets $200K for new Community Vaccine Ambassadors Project

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center was chosen as one of 15 health centers within the nation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Community Vaccine Ambassadors Project. According to a press release, The Wright Center has been chosen as one of 15 centers across the country to help with the […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
WBRE

Dupont rainy holiday Christmas event

DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the best time of year to rain or shines this evening in a local community celebrating Christmas. Eyewitness News photojournalist Cal Clark takes you to DuPont’s holiday party.
DUPONT, PA
WBRE

Emaciated dogs rescued in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There has been a disturbing trend of apparent animal neglect turning up in our area. Humane officers are searching for answers as they continue to find emaciated dogs in Luzerne County. Despite everything she’s been through, Peanut Butter the pitbull and hound mix still wags her tail in exchange for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Veterans Voices: ‘Light Up the Night’

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, we revisit a special night in November when old meets new, helping to spotlight a special bond between warriors past and present. Veterans day at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton was no ordinary day with the Abington Heights Middle School band kicking things […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy