WHEELER – THOUGHTS ON NOEM 6 PERCENT RAISE RECOMMENDATION

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a budget address to lawmakers, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has laid out a plan to spend an unprecedented amount of money in raises for state employees, teachers and health care providers, as well as boost infrastructure projects as the state receives billions in federal pandemic relief and sees surging tax revenue. Noem blames President Joe Biden for increases in inflation and says state employees, teachers and health care providers need a 6% raise. The Republican governor also proposed projects totaling over $1 billion. They include funds for housing, emergency responders, daycare facilities and water infrastructure. But one Democratic state lawmaker, Sen. Reynold Nesiba, says Noem should be thanking Biden for the federal funding the state has received.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO