WHEELER – THOUGHTS ON NOEM 6 PERCENT RAISE RECOMMENDATION

 3 days ago

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noen proposed over one billion dollars in one time spending...

drgnews.com

Noem proposes big salary raises, over $1B in projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a budget address to lawmakers, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has laid out a plan to spend an unprecedented amount of money in raises for state employees, teachers and health care providers, as well as boost infrastructure projects as the state receives billions in federal pandemic relief and sees surging tax revenue. Noem blames President Joe Biden for increases in inflation and says state employees, teachers and health care providers need a 6% raise. The Republican governor also proposed projects totaling over $1 billion. They include funds for housing, emergency responders, daycare facilities and water infrastructure. But one Democratic state lawmaker, Sen. Reynold Nesiba, says Noem should be thanking Biden for the federal funding the state has received.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Gov. Noem to lay out next state budget

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gov. Kristi Noem lays out her plan for the next state budget at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the South Dakota House of Representatives. She says she’ll provide her recommendations for how the state should spend its “historic revenues” and millions in federal dollars. Noem says her...
PIERRE, SD
kynt1450.com

Noem Touts South Dakota Economy

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says people are moving to South Dakota because of the state’s “freedom” and good economy. However, the state is having a hard time quantifying the number of people moving into the Rushmore State…. Noem also says they’re talking to cities about their...
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
sdpb.org

Conservative group names Noem No. 1 for economic freedom

An organization for conservative lawmakers is giving Gov. Kristi Noem the top grade in the nation for economic freedom. The American Legislative Exchange Council is awarding the ranking to the Republican South Dakota governor. The organization announced the rankings recently at a national summit in San Diego.
POLITICS
WJTV.com

Joint legislative budget recommendations don't include pay raises for Mississippi teachers

Joint legislative budget recommendations don't include pay raises for Mississippi teachers. Marion County deputies warn neighbors to lock car doors after multiple auto burglaries. Prayers on the stairs. Chicken farmers receive $23M from USDA. Mississippi's legislative budget recommendation leaves out teacher pay raise. Mother upset after officer blocks handicap loading...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Noem
KELOLAND TV

State legislators react to Noem’s budget address

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Following Governor Noem’s budget address Tuesday, KELOLAND News got reaction from state legislators. “I was really pleased to hear the investment in teachers and health care workers, and I think a lot of people are going to be really happy about that, and state employees,” said Rep. Jess Olson (R).
PIERRE, SD
brookingsradio.com

Poll shows strong support for Noem

A new poll shows strong support for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, except on the marijuana legalization issue. The poll, conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, shows an average of 61% strongly or somewhat expressed approval of Noem’s performance. About 37% somewhat or strongly disapproved of Noem’s performance.
ELECTIONS
drgnews.com

Noem files appeal brief in Planned Parenthood v. Noem

On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Governor Kristi Noem filed her appeal brief in the Planned Parenthood v. Noem litigation, which she has appealed to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. “Following last week’s historic oral arguments in the Dobbs case, South Dakota is moving forward with our legal...
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

Noem files appeal in abortion consultation case

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has filed an appeal in Planned Parenthood v. Noem, after a District Court refused to dissolve the injunction requiring pregnant women to receive a consultation before deciding to have an abortion. “I look forward to the day when all life – born...
PIERRE, SD
