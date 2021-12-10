ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Boy, 16, arrested in double homicide outside East Bakersfield convenience store

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two people outside an East Bakersfield convenience store a year ago.

Sheriff’s officials say the teen was arrested Nov. 23 on suspicion of murder and participation in a criminal street gang. Officials say they aren’t releasing his name because he’s a juvenile.

Another person believed involved in the shooting remains at large, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2020, outside a Fastrip at Niles Street and Fairfax Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived and found two people shot inside a vehicle.

Makhi Bowen, 17, was declared dead at the scene. Christian Kwame Howell, 18, was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Comments / 12

Sally Cruz
3d ago

wow 16 yrs old.what are this kids thinking now gona spend the rest of his life in prison. where the Homies now . going on with there lives. an this kid life in prison .

Reply(1)
10
