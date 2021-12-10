ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Venezuela inflation up in November to 8.4%, central bank says

By Mayela Armas
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

CARACAS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Venezuela closed November at 8.4%, data from the central bank showed on Friday, up from 6.8% the month before.

That figure will have taken year-on-year inflation to 1,197.49%, according to Reuters calculations of central bank data.

High prices have hit consumers' spending ability as the South American country confronts its fourth year of hyperinflation, a long recession and frequent cuts to basic public services like electricity and water.

Inflation has been in the single digits since September as the government takes measures to reduce it, including spending less in the local bolivar currency in an attempt to keep the exchange rate steady.

The government - subject to sanctions by the United States and others - and state oil company PDVSA are increasingly paying providers in U.S. dollars, Reuters reported this month. read more

The government will continue to fight inflation next year, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told lawmakers during the presentation of the 2022 budget.

"2022 will be focused on policies that have allowed us to defend our currency and advance in the fight against hyperinflation," Rodriguez said, without giving growth, inflation or crude price targets.

Accumulated inflation between January and November was 631.1%, according to official figures.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro - which blames U.S. sanctions for economic problems - loosened currency controls in 2019, allowing some industries a partial recovery.

Many supermarkets and pharmacies now take payments in foreign currency more frequently than bolivars.

In November education costs were up 22.4% and household items were up 12.2% compared to October, the central bank data showed.

Reporting by Mayela Armas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold, silver up ahead of major central bank meetings this week

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

In year-end meetings, top central banks may diverge over inflation, Omicron

(Reuters) – Major central banks meet this week to assess risks from the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus even as they consider reducing emergency measures put in place nearly two years ago to fight the pandemic’s economic toll. The global balancing act begins Tuesday when the Federal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Libyan central bank reunification process begins this month, says governor

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Libya's two parallel central bank branches will formally begin the process of reunification this month, although progress will depend on the outcome of upcoming presidential elections, Tripoli's central bank governor said. The Central Bank of Libya Governor Sadiq al-Kabir said on a recent trip to...
WORLD
kitco.com

Gearing up for central bank action

Dec 13 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. After recovering quickly from the Omicron scare, equity markets look set to kick off a busy week for central banks on the front foot. With some hawkish signals expected, markets could be in for a bout of volatility...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Government Of Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#Foreign Currency#Central Bank#South American#Pdvsa
The Independent

Lebanon's currency continues to tank amid monetary chaos

Lebanon’s national currency further collapsed Monday, trading on the black market at nearly 20 times its value two years ago, worsening inflation and people’s despair. The Lebanese pound was trading at 27,000 to the dollar on the black market, hitting a new low in its downward trajectory since October 2019 as the Lebanese economy went into a tailspin. The currency is officially pegged at 1,500 pounds to the dollar. The economic collapse has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in Lebanon which...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Afghanistan central bank says it is acting to halt currency slide

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s central bank said on Tuesday it was working to ensure the stability of the afghani, a day after the currency lost almost 12% of its value against the dollar in a matter of hours amid a deepening economic crisis and soaring inflation. The abrupt...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Investors Hold Tight As Central Banks Weigh Omicron Impact Against Inflation Risk

There are people who listen to Boris Johnson as if he was someone to take seriously. Some of them even write commentary on the bond market. So when the British prime minister said Sunday there is a “tidal wave” of COVID-19 infections on the way because of the Omicron variant, his remarks were cited as a reason for yield on the 10-year US Treasury note to give up more than 7 basis points on Monday, nearing 1.41% in late trading.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Marietta Daily Journal

Massive US debts could ‘trap’ Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
BUSINESS
AFP

Afghan currency plunges to record low against dollar

Afghanistan's currency dived to a record low against the US dollar on Monday, taking its losses over the last week to 30 percent as an economic collapse and humanitarian crisis grip the country. The country's cash crunch has fed into an economic collapse that has left it facing a deepening humanitarian crisis.
MARKETS
Reuters

IMF urges UK to give non-banks access to liquidity in market crises

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should consider giving 'non-banks' access to its repurchase agreements and government bond operations as a source of liquidity in stressed markets, the International Monetary Fund recommended on Tuesday. Non-banks comprise hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, money market funds and insurance companies, which collectively now account for half of global financial activity.
MARKETS
Reuters

Canada to outline new forecasts and fiscal situation as inflation surges

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will outline new fiscal and economic forecasts in a document to be released on Tuesday as inflation surges and some business groups and opposition politicians call for more spending restraint. The so-called fall economic update (FES) will be released...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Foreigners buy Turkish homes at record pace as lira slides

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales to foreigners jumped nearly 50% to a record level in November, data showed on Tuesday, bringing in billions of dollars in foreign exchange as a lira slump made purchases significantly cheaper for those buying with hard currency. Against a background of more...
WORLD
Reuters

IMF warns Bank of England against inaction on inflation

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund warned the Bank of England on Tuesday to avoid an 'inaction bias' in its approach to combating price pressures as it said inflation in Britain was likely to hit a 30-year high of 5.5% next year. In an annual review of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Foreign inflows into Asian bonds drop to 11-month low in November

(Reuters) - Asian bonds received their smallest foreign inflows this year in November, amid rising prospects of quicker unwinding of stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve and caution about economic uncertainties from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of $1.22 billion in South Korean,...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Twenty central banks hold meetings as inflation forces split

(Dec 12): The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen in 2022. The differences will be on full display this week with the final decisions for 2021 due at the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which are together responsible for monetary policy in almost half of the world economy. They won’t be alone -- about 16 counterparts also meet this week, including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar edges up, euro falls before central bank meetings

(Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Monday as investors braced for a batch of central banks’ policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s. Market participants were keen to learn how quickly the U.S. central bank will unwind its bond-buying program and pick up signs of when it may start to raise rates in 2022.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Dollar firms ahead of U.S. inflation data as China's central bank clips yuan's wings

The dollar index, at 96.212, is drifting toward its seventh consecutive weekly rise. The euro dropped 0.4% overnight and was under pressure in Asia at $1.1293. The dollar was firm on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation figures, which could settle the course of interest rates, while the Chinese yuan was nursing its sharpest drop in months after a nudge lower from authorities triggered a slide.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy