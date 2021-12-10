ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Issa Rae supports Black businesses for the holidays, 'Get Out' voted number one screenplay, and more

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssa Rae is supporting Black businesses for the holidays. The Insecure star has teamed with American Express for this weekend’s ByBlack Bazaar pop-up marketplace in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday. The shopping event, located at 1005 Mateo Street in Downtown LA, will feature 16 local and nationally known businesses prioritizing...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Black-Owned Businesses Shine at Issa Rae’s ByBlack Bazaar

Issa Rae is more than an actress and producer, she’s an advocate for the L.A. neighborhoods where she came from. This weekend, Rae joins forces with American Express to open a pop-up ByBlack Bazaar, curated by the star and featuring black-owned, “ByBlack” certified businesses. The marketplace features Black-owned creators without a brick and mortar presence, so it’s a great way to find new, creative and undiscovered gift items. Sixteen national and local brands will be featured, with brands covering fashion, beauty, home and more. Some highlights include Danzy Design Studio vintage shop, Sknmuse beauty brand, Ascension Earth plant-based skincare, SammyB clothing Designs, Miletree Candles, Mel D Cole photography, Queen Los Angeles’ creative plant store, No Free Coffee and streetwear, Union L.A. fashion boutique, Mandana blvd vintage and contemporary home decor, Glorimer flower & company floral studio, Eddie’s Liquor bookstore, Babes and Felines clothing for plus-size and maternity clothing, Jeblanc jewelry and Millersroom vintage garments and objects from around the world. An array of DJs provide festive grooves while you shop and there will be free gift wrap by Black Paper Party.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

The Perfect Present With...Issa Rae

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most thoughtful gift giver is one who is fully attuned to what makes their giftee unique. Are they an animal lover who considers their pets proper children? Is it a label-hoarding friend who loves luxury and a bit of conscious consumption? Are you shopping for someone who only ever asks for gift cards? Knowing all these things will lead you to unearth what is sure to be the perfect present.
RETAIL
NME

‘Get Out’ named the “greatest” screenplay of the 21st century so far

Get Out has been named the greatest screenplay of the 21st century, by the Writers Guild of America West. The guild revealed its updated list of “101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st century (so far” yesterday (December 6), with Jordan Peele’s breakout horror making it to the top spot. “As...
MOVIES
bayoubeatnews.com

Issa Rae partners with Black-owned game studio for ‘Insecure’ mobile game

The grind never stops for executive producer and media mogul Issa Rae, who’s building her media empire with underrepresented Black creatives. Her projects are a breath of fresh air from the typical “Black struggle” trope that’s been used over and over (and over) to reinforce notions of how Black people should live and limit the broad range of Black experiences.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Jordan Peele
Variety

Issa Rae Unveils Next ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, With Saweetie, Thundercat and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae has unveiled the soundtrack for the next soundtrack to her Peabody-award-winning HBO series “Insecure,” which features new songs from Saweetie — “Get It Girl,” which dropped earlier this month — Nnena, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, TeaMarrr and Amindi, among many others. The full tracklist appears below. “Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5” will arrive on Rae’s Atlantic-distributed label, Raedio, on Dec. 3. On December 5th, Los Angeles-based Insecure fans will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt at select locations from all of the seasons of Insecure. Each location will feature interactive audio, photo and visual...
MUSIC
Black America Web

Issa Rae Covers Inaugural Issue Of EDITION, Roc Nation’s New Magazine

Today (Dec. 2), Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media unveiled its new multimedia platform, EDITION by Modern Luxury, with actress, writer and producer Issa Rae as the cover star of its inaugural, limited collector’s Art Issue. Founded in partnership between Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, the debut issue also...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

'Insecure' and the defiant come-up of Issa Rae

There's a moment in the Season 5 premiere of "Insecure" when Issa (series creator Issa Rae) talks to her younger self in a mirror, updating a still-in-braces Issa on what she will accomplish in the future and where her most significant relationships stand as she attends her 10-year college reunion. The scene is a variation of one that has played out multiple times across five seasons of the groundbreaking HBO dramedy. These mirror confessionals typically involve goofy, introspective raps, and "throwback" Issa doesn't disappoint. "Let me see them teeth," younger Issa says as grown-up Issa acts as hype-woman, flashing a virtually perfect grin. "Show me how you eat!"
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Issa Rae Announces ‘Insecure: The End’ Documentary / Unwraps Trailer

Fans of ‘Insecure‘ are bracing themselves for a difficult goodbye when Issa Rae‘s HBO hit bows out later this month. For five seasons, viewers have been immersed in the layered lives of Issa and Molly (played by Yvonne Orji) and been magnetized by the show’s ample relatability.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenplay#Tyler Perry Studios#Get Out#Racial Injustice#American Express#Byblack Bazaar#People Of#Abc Audio
thisis50.com

Issa Rae’s $122K Shopping Spree | GQ

Issa Rae has an infinite amount of fake money to spend shopping online. GQ curated a personalized shopping list for Issa filled with getaways, albums, cars, jewelry, clothes and more. Is she buying another Tesla or tempted to try a new electric car? Where is she wearing her new Alexander McQueen silk-satin pantsuit? Is she splurging on diamond earrings or a custom grill set?
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyonce, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae Snag Golden Globes Nominations

'King Richard,' 'Insecure,' 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' each garnered big recognition as nominees were announced for the 2021 Golden Globes. Stars of the big and small screens are getting their gowns and tuxes ready for January 9th, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has just announced the list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
BET

Golden Globes 2022: ‘King Richard,’ Issa Rae, Beyoncé Earn Big Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just announced the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globes. Let the award SZN hype commence. Taking place on Jan. 9, 2022, the upcoming show will not air after NBC said back in May that it would not broadcast the awards show due to outrage sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. Comprising 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes, and serve as early predictions to who will win the Oscars — the HFPA have revised itself to become “more inclusive” after boycotts among Hollywood elites.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Adele shares glimpse inside $7.7m LA home to mark major milestone with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has proved she is one proud girlfriend as she marked a momentous occasion for her boyfriend Rich Paul from inside her $7.7million Beverly Hills home. The 33-year-old – who went public with her relationship with the sports agent this year – took to Instagram to congratulate her beau on the launch of his new footwear and clothing collaboration with New Balance while modelling a pair of his already sold-out trainers.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘Y’all Not Finna Try Unc’: Fans Come to Denzel Washington’s

Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people in Hollywood, — some old and some relatively new to the industry — positioning himself as an inspiration to many. However, when asked if he knew who actor Damson Idris was, the star admitted he was unfamiliar with the name.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy