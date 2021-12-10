ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miesa drops smooth R&B jam "Blind"

By Victoria Polsely
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami based R&B artist Miesa just dropped her new intoxicating single “Blind.” The rising artist, who is known for her standout single “Overdrive,” returns with a track that describes the complexities of relationships in an expressive and distinct way. In “Blind,” Miesa tells the relatable...

hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Pelted With Drinks During Rolling Loud Performance

It's safe to say that many people still haven't forgiven and forgotten about DaBaby's disturbing rant about gay people and HIV from Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this year. The North Carolina-bred rapper was a headline performer at the festival's dates in Los Angeles this weekend and when he jumped on stage, angry fans pelted water bottles, drinks, and other objects at the rapper.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Husko drops carefree disco banger "Goodnight"

Malta-born DJ and producer, Husko drops soulful and escapist anthem “Goodnight,” an infectious offering which taps into his trademark house sound framed by nu-disco sensibilities. Driven by funk styled piano chords and an earthy bassline, the banger takes us back to sunny days and carefree parties within its groovy disco sound.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Wibby White: Delving Deeper Into His Musical Talents, Wibby White Surprises Fans With A New R&B Drop￼

Wibby White is delving deeper into making his mark on music, writing, arranging, and co-producing his new track, Soo Alone. This track pleasantly surprises fans with its mid tempo R&B sound, deviating from White’s usual EDM pop songs. The relatable lyrics coupled with an infectious chorus creates a composition that fans across the globe can connect to, with this track centring on being in love with the idea of love, with many being blinded by the unreciprocated nature of their feelings. With White’s songwriting often being described as heartfelt and real, this artist is able to create meaningful and memorable pieces with the potential to cross over into the mainstream pop genre. The accompaniment of an entertaining music video allows fans to connect even more to this song and what White has to offer in the music industry. Receiving over a staggering 50,000 views in just one month, this music video was filmed and completed with the use of hired actors due to the current pandemic, demonstrating that the crisis has not hindered White’s passion and determination in his career.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Brent Faiyaz Drops New R&B Track “Mercedes”

Brent Faiyaz has released a new single with his Sonder collaborator Atu. The 90s-inspired R&B song, “Mercedes,” is out now. The track hears Faiyaz ask women to think twice before pursuing a relationship with him. “Gotta be careful who ya choose,” he warns in one verse. “You don’t really wanna...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Budding rapper and producer ZZ releases self-directed video "the broken hearts club"

Rising rapper and producer ZZ has dropped his new single "the broken hearts club" ft. Bill, alongside a self directed and produced video. ZZ and Bill navigate through the empty streets of a night-covered city, flashing back to nostalgic memories of a relationship that’s now in turmoil. ZZ raps as he watches a highlight reel of happier times, subtly referencing his love of filmmaking as he is seen sitting alone in a theater while kaleidoscopic lights of a projector dance behind him. Fuzzy home videos of a love lost are interspersed between the moody video, which ends with ZZ walking away from the toxic tangle he found himself wrapped up in.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

AmyElle releases "Need You Now" via Another Rhythm Records

Hailing from Dundee, Scotland, DJ & producer AmyElle returns with her highly anticipated new release "Need You Now". AmyElle has gone from strength to strength with the commercial success of recent releases "Feel The Heat" and "Push it" and carries this trend forward in her latest release, out now on Another Rhythm.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

British-Zimbabwean DJ El Train drops soothing album 'And Then We Woke Up'

British DJ and producer El Train offers a cozy blend of soul, jazz, R&B, hip-hop and electronic on transportive sophomore project And Then We Woke Up—a 13-track album which flits through moods of melancholia to warm comfort through its rich sonics. Crafted during lockdown the album captures the optimism of returning to normality within its soothing yet eclectic mix of genres.
VIDEO GAMES
24hip-hop.com

Miami based R&B Meets pop artist Miesa Shares New Single ‘Blind’

A poised and heartfelt vocalist, Miesa‘s knack for updating the classic R&B and pop sounds of the past comes to the fore on singles such as 2016’s “Too Bad for You,” 2020’s “Unsaid,” and the following year’s “4U.” Miesa has been involved in the entertainment industry on some level since childhood, going back to performances at pageants and talent shows. Her father, a musician, encouraged her interest in a wide variety of music. After Miesa signed to the Sony-affiliated Siri Music Group, she released a handful of singles from 2013 through 2016, including “Antidote,” “Nope (Can’t Let Go),” “Too Bad for You,” and “Sway (I Miss You).”
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Richie Valentino showcases sonic versatility on Multiple Personality: Volume 2

Long Island musician Richie Valentino delivers an expansive display of sonics on 10-track album Multiple Personality: Volume 2, tracing his artistic evolution with laid-back yet fierce delivery founded on groove-laden soundscapes. With subtle melodies that show off different sides of the musician, the album also pushes listeners to overcome adversities with its anthemic finish.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Punk Adams drops cuffing season anthem "Boo"

Los Angeles based R&B artist Punk Adams reminds us to be confident in our own skin with his new single and visuals for "Boo." The artist, who is best known for his colorful fusion of alternative R&B and swaggy pop soundscapes, has been paving the way as an emerging artist with his charismatic energy and mature, established sounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

The absolute best R&B love songs of all time

Here's a list of the best R&B love songs by artists from D'Angelo to Stevie Wonder to send you swooning. Some of the best love songs of all-time fall under the R&B umbrella—from old-school soul belters to contemporary pop-tinged bangers. (The genre also claims some of the best breakup songs but, shh, forget those for now.) Whether you’re looking for the perfect karaoke song to woo your beloved, or something to cozy up with your sweetheart to, this list of the best R&B love songs should be just what the doctor ordered.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

22 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

J.U.S. - GOFUNDME CORVETTE. Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade Records continues its onslaught of 2021 albums with the second J.U.S. album of the year. Guests include Dany, Bruiser Wolf, Fat Ray, Nolan the Ninja, Quentin Ahmad DaGod, E$, Apropos, Trpl Blk, and Slimmie Hauffa. -- SZA - "I HATE U" SZA...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Anyma unveils two-track 'Running' EP accompanied by Eva 0 NFT

Pioneering musical concept Anyma, the brainchild of Tale Of Us’ Matteo Milleri, returns with new EP Running, out December 8th via 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. A two-part release encompassing both an NFT and the EP audio, Running is a further exploration into the magnetic sound Anyma has pioneered across previous releases. The two-tracker opens with the captivating title track, a club-ready creation which features the soaring vocals of Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers and lyrically draws from the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)". On the flipside, the striding bass steps and calculated grooves of "Walking" further cements Anyma’s well-deserved spot in the limelight.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jhené Aiko Repackages the Gift of Song with ‘Wrap Me Up’ Rerelease

In the homestretch of the holiday season, Jhené Aiko is regifting her holiday single “Wrap Me Up” with an updated release. The song, which originally featured James Fauntleroy, was first shared on SoundCloud in 2012. The 2021 edition of “Wrap Me Up” scraps the original Tae Beast production and arrangement for a shimmering approach from Lejkeys, Aiko, the Fisticuffs. A newly introduced collection of strings and horns encase the R&B singer’s smooth vocals. In the bridge retained from the original, Aiko extends the refrain “Silent night, hold me tight/In your arms, all is right” to really hone in on that holiday...
MUSIC
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES

