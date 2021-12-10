Miesa drops smooth R&B jam "Blind"

Wibby White is delving deeper into making his mark on music, writing, arranging, and co-producing his new track, Soo Alone. This track pleasantly surprises fans with its mid tempo R&B sound, deviating from White’s usual EDM pop songs. The relatable lyrics coupled with an infectious chorus creates a composition that fans across the globe can connect to, with this track centring on being in love with the idea of love, with many being blinded by the unreciprocated nature of their feelings. With White’s songwriting often being described as heartfelt and real, this artist is able to create meaningful and memorable pieces with the potential to cross over into the mainstream pop genre. The accompaniment of an entertaining music video allows fans to connect even more to this song and what White has to offer in the music industry. Receiving over a staggering 50,000 views in just one month, this music video was filmed and completed with the use of hired actors due to the current pandemic, demonstrating that the crisis has not hindered White’s passion and determination in his career.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO