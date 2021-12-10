ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Runners and walkers to take part in 24-hour weekend Raleigh event, Oakwood24 for recovery

By Amber Rupinta
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108vRz_0dJn83w300

Hundreds will lace up their running and walking shoes in Raleigh for a 24-hour event to support recovery.

The fourth annual Oakwood24 run benefitting Healing Transitions at the Historic Oakwood Cemetery begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Healing Transitions provides free, life-saving recovery services to more than 300 homeless, uninsured and underserved individuals in Wake County every day with a peer-to-peer program.

"Two-thirds of our staff have been through the program," said Chris Budnick, Healing Transitions executive director. "We serve as a resource to the community to help law enforcement and EMS, bring people to detox instead of taking them to jail, or the emergency department. But our longer-term goal and hope is to engage people in the process of change and hope that they would find recovery."

The goal for this year's walk is to raise $125,000. Click here for more on donating.

To date, The Oakwood24 has raised more than $225,000 for Healing Transitions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Wake County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkers#Healing Transitions#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy