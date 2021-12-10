ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

“Assume it’s COVID”: Garnar gives virus update

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – With Govenor Hochul announcing a mask mandate, County Executive Jason Garnar asks everyone to make responsible decisions this time of year.

Starting Monday, everyone will be required to wear masks in indoor, public places unless a business or venue chooses to go with a vaccination requirement.

Garnar says next week, he will take the time to talk to and educate businesses on what all this mandate entails and how to safely go about it.

He says numbers are already rising and we haven’t even gotten to Christmas and New Years yet.

“Holidays are supposed to be about giving back, and doing good to others. I can’t think of any better way to give back and do good and to others than by helping end this pandemic. It’s all up to us working together and please do the right thing, you know what you have to do,” says Garnar.

Garnar mentioned that hopefully as early as next week a mass vaccination site will be up and running.

For the time being, the rapid testing site will now be able to offer 250 tests a day starting next week.

Garnar asks that if you feel sick, get tested and isolate until you get your results back.

Comments / 4

Carol Layton
2d ago

Of course they need to spred this fear just before the Holidays! I don't think they really want this virus they created to go away!

Reply
5
Darlene Shriver
2d ago

I do wear a mask in public just so everybody else can feel safe even though they don't work! has anyone else noticed that for most everything else they tell you steps you can take to boost your immune system there's all kinds of products on the shelf! but for this they spread fear and I am tired of seeing the fear in people's eyes!

Reply
3
