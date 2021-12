AUSTIN, Texas - Finding affordable housing in Austin is getting more and more difficult. On Tuesday, city leaders reassured the public that they’re working to solve the crisis. But for many Austinites, it’s too little, too late, and they’ve already been priced out. "I was very irritated when I had to sell the house. I'll be honest," said Andre Thompson, an Austin-Travis County medic.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO