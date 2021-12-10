Lucy Hale reveals ﻿'The Hating Game﻿' author rallied to cast her in movie adaptation

When Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017 after an extremely popular run, actor Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery, found herself somewhat adrift without PLL in her life. "After the show ended, it was a dark time in my life. It made me realize, 'Oh God, I actually don't know what I like about myself,'" Lucy told People. According to Lucy, the end of PLL was a bit of a snap back to reality. "It was such a crazy experience to be a part of something that was massive on a global scale," she shared. "The show changed our lives overnight. We were so young, so busy and over-worked. But you're up on this mountain, and you're like, 'Everything is so great! People love us!' "When you step outside of that, you're like, 'That's not normal.'"

