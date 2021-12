Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: "I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie." She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or "as the internet calls it, middle-aged," and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas' face on it.

