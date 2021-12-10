Neuberger Berman Is Latest Wall Street Holdout to Join ETF Party

Assets in U.S.-listed thematic ETFs have grown approximately five-fold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Global X, the ETF industry offers more than 200 thematic ETFs that have a long-term growth focus, are unconstrained by geographies and sectors, and are tied to relatable concepts that impact daily lives. Collectively these funds manage $135 billion in assets. Unlike Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) that hold companies in just one sector that are often unrelated to a long-term trend, thematic ETF holdings provide more precise exposure to companies benefiting from changes in consumer behavior, the physical environment and mobility.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO