Neuberger Berman Is Latest Wall Street Holdout to Join ETF Party

By Katie Greifeld
wealthmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- A $402 billion money manager is throwing its hat into the $7 trillion ETF arena, joining a year of record launches. Neuberger Berman Group LLC filed to list three funds on Thursday in an...

www.wealthmanagement.com

Markets Insider

Larry Ellison has scored a $50 billion gain on Oracle and Tesla stock this year — and now ranks as the world's 5th-richest person

Larry Ellison has racked up $50 billion in gains on just two stocks this year, Oracle and Tesla. The Oracle chairman still owns 1.16 billion shares of the enterprise-software company he cofounded, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. Oracle's stock price has surged 64% this year, boosting the value of Ellison's 42% stake by about $46 billion, to $120 billion.
wealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Inks Global Student Accommodation Joint Venture

(Bloomberg)—Morgan Stanley’s real estate investing arm has formed a joint venture with Global Student Accommodation with ambitions to tackle the fragmented U.S. student housing industry. GSA is contributing a $1.6 billion portfolio that includes almost 15,000 beds across 21 states and 29 cities, GSA Chairman Alec Burger said...
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends down, investors eye inflation and Omicron

(Reuters) – Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases. The fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant also dampened investor sentiment after the S&P 500 index hit...
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The market is 29% historically overvalued and Goldman and Moody's think investors could be facing a lost decade in stocks. Do you dream of a comfortable or rich retirement? I know I do. Do you dream of true financial independence, being able to live off very safe, generous, and rapidly...
wealthmanagement.com

Thematic Investing in 2022 and Beyond

Assets in U.S.-listed thematic ETFs have grown approximately five-fold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Global X, the ETF industry offers more than 200 thematic ETFs that have a long-term growth focus, are unconstrained by geographies and sectors, and are tied to relatable concepts that impact daily lives. Collectively these funds manage $135 billion in assets. Unlike Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) that hold companies in just one sector that are often unrelated to a long-term trend, thematic ETF holdings provide more precise exposure to companies benefiting from changes in consumer behavior, the physical environment and mobility.
wealthmanagement.com

Bond Traders Stare at Worst Real Returns Since Paul Volcker Era

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury investors are losing more money than they have in four decades, once inflation is taken into account. And if markets are right, they’re unlikely to come out ahead for years. The federal government’s debt has already lost about 2% outright over the past year as the...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.44% to $334.49 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.84 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
