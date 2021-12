The Hype Long Island, a streetwear and sneaker shop recently opened in Coram to deck out locals in clothing formerly not found this far east on Long Island. When they were kids, the store owners used to buy, sell, and trade sneakers but had to travel to New York City to find the styles of kicks and clothes they really liked. According to a story on GreaterLongIsland.com, DayShawn Andrews, Yardley Bonhumme, Kristoff Galloway and Eric Lee used their own savings to build and open their store, which had a successful first day on their grand opening the day after Halloween this year.

CORAM, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO