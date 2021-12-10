Spam sales hit record high for 7th year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Spam has reached a new milestone – record sales for a seventh straight year.

Hormel’s CEO told CNBC the company is adding new capacity that will be brought online in 2023 to meet the demand.

He did say prices of spam will also go up.

“The question is, who is not eating Spam? It’s amazing what we have been able to do over the last seven years,” Hormel CEO Jim Snee said on Yahoo Finance Live .

CNBC reports Hormel saw net sales of $11.4 billion for the year, up 19% compared with fiscal 2020.

