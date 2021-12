Families who received child tax credit payments will need to confirm they got the right amount when filing taxes. The temporarily enhanced tax credits — included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March — provide eligible parents with up to $3,600 per child over the course of a year. The first half of the credit is being sent as monthly payments of up to $300 and the second half can be claimed when parents file their 2021 federal income tax returns in 2022.

