ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Married at First Sight’ stars Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo break up

By Emily Selleck
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpuXH_0dJn3vtd00
It's over for Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo from "Married at First Sight." Lifetime

Another one bites the dust.

“Married at First Sight” stars Jose San Miguel Jr., 35, and Rachel Gordillo, 34, have officially called it quits after tying the knot on Lifetime’s hit reality show.

Their split means all five couples from Season 13 have now separated less than one year after filming.

“After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways,” the Texas-based pair confirmed in a statement to People.

“It’s a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future.”

They concluded, “The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last eight-plus months.”

Page Six has reached out to Lifetime for comment.

Each season of “MAFS” stars strangers who are paired up by the show’s relationship experts, Pastor Calvin Robinson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles.

After they say “I do” on their first-day meeting, they jet off on a honeymoon, move in together, and eventually decide whether they want to remain a couple.

Gordillo recently shared a snap of herself and her now-ex with Pastor Cal.

“Here we are so young, so innocent,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Jr. shared another snap of the trio, with the caption, “As last week came to a close, Pastor Cal had some sound advice for two strangers just trying to make a marriage work. It’s not easy, requires compromise and hard work. Consistent communication and the ability to be flexible. Science & Art.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up After 4 Years of Marriage

90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño are calling it quits after four years of marriage. After initially meeting on Season 5 of the TLC reality show and tying the knot in 2017, Cormier told In Touch Monday she is "divorcing David," saying she's "endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Art
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten Knows She Has to Leave Sumit Singh

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, some couples prepared for weddings -- whether they were ready or not. Others have a long road ahead of them before they can hope to reach the altar. Sumit came clean to Jenny about how he betrayed her, and she took it surprisingly...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Saves Ex's Life

Married at First Sight UK alum is proving that just because one divorces an ex doesn't mean they can't save his or her life. She's putting a whole new meaning to unconditional love as Marilyse Corrigan recently shared the news that she successfully completed a kidney transplant in order to give her ex a second chance at life. The reality star, 37, participated in a kidney donation scheme, where her organ went to a woman in order for her ex, Shaun, to receive one in exchange.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Tarik Myers Does Not Want to Divorce Hazel Cagalitan: I Still ‘Love’ Her

Reaching out. 90 Day Fiancé star Tarik Myers made a public plea to wife Hazel Cagalitan amid their relationship woes. “If I could talk to her right now, I would tell her, ‘I love you more than anybody alive. No. 2, I absolutely do not want a divorce,’” the reality star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 8. “I absolutely do not want her to leave. I absolutely want to build our family like we’ve planned since the very beginning.”
RELATIONSHIPS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
503
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy