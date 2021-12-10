ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Discovery Park “Let It Glow” Cancelled Tonight

By Shannon McFarlin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the certainty of bad storms and the upgrade in the risk of damaging winds,...

Santa’s Village Cancelled Tonight

SANTA’S VILLAGE CANCELED FOR TONIGHT AND COMMUNITY SAFE ROOM OPENS AT 5PM:. Martin, Tenn.–In response to the NOAA forecast of severe weather for our area, Santa’s village is canceled for tonight with regular schedules planned for Saturday and Sunday. The City of Martin Community Safe Room, located at 701 N Lindell Street, will be open to the public beginning at 5pm.
MARTIN, TN
Santa’s Night Of Lights To Begin At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Santa’s Night of Lights begins this weekend at Paris Landing State Park and will be held over two weekends. Drive through the beautiful Christmas displays at Santa’s Night of Lights and $5 donations are welcome at the gate and will go toward light displays next year. The drive-through will...
BUCHANAN, TN
Fox40

Six Flags Holiday in the Park returns to Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is embracing the spirit of the season with a festival of lights, food and fun as Holiday in the Park evening celebrations officially begin. Melanie headed to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo for a first-hand look at the fun and festivities.
VALLEJO, CA
Modesto Bee

Let it glow! Submit top spots for Stanislaus County holiday lights guide

Where does the time go? We hope you got your Christmas lights up faster than we got around to asking about them. The Bee is looking for homes adorned with fantastic outdoor lights, decorations and displays. We want to hear from those of you who turn your front yard into a winter wonderland for the season. And from those whose neighbors’ holiday lights turn eyes all aglow.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
104.1 WIKY

Downtown Evansville Santa Stroll CANCELLED for tonight 12/10

The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District announces the cancellation of the Santa Stroll event scheduled for tonight, Friday December 10. The event has unfortunately been cancelled due to rain and the forecasted severe weather for the Tri-state area. The safety of event attendees, Santa, the Snow Sisters, volunteers, and staff is our main priority. We encourage guests to visit Downtown and take photos with our beautiful holiday decorations throughout the holiday season. All décor will remain in place through January 3, 2022.
EVANSVILLE, IN
kprl.com

CA State Parks Cancel Reservations 12.02.2021

California state parks has cancelled hundreds of camping reservations this week because of King tides expected this weekend. King tides occur every few years when the earth and moon line up to create extreme low and high tides. They call them King tides. Saturday, there will be an almost 7...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
DENVER, CO
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
NEVADA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Rain is Pushing Through SoCal. Here's the Timing of the Storm

A storm was bearing down on Southern California Thursday morning, bringing steady rain, slick roads, and snow in the mountains. The rain began overnight in Southern California, making for a wet -- and dangerous -- commute. Probable Timing and Location of the Rain. Drivers can expect a very wet commute...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Storm about to hit Tahoe may ‘be remembered for years to come’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold, winter storm expected to hit Lake Tahoe Saturday night might be “remembered for years to come,” officials said Saturday morning. Today is the final day for basin residents to get ready for a multi-day winter storm that could drop up to 8 feet of snow in the Sierra.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

‘A pretty significant storm’: Snowfall up to 9 feet in upper elevations, rain up to 7.5 inches Saturday night through Tuesday for Grass Valley

The Grass Valley area measured seven-tenths of an inch of rain following Thursday’s passing storm system, which also brought a dusting of snow down to about 3,000 feet of elevation. A Caltrans tire chain or 4-wheel-drive with snow tire checkpoint was temporarily established along Highway 20, just east of...
GRASS VALLEY, CA

