Discovery Park “Let It Glow” Cancelled Tonight

The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District announces the cancellation of the Santa Stroll event scheduled for tonight, Friday December 10. The event has unfortunately been cancelled due to rain and the forecasted severe weather for the Tri-state area. The safety of event attendees, Santa, the Snow Sisters, volunteers, and staff is our main priority. We encourage guests to visit Downtown and take photos with our beautiful holiday decorations throughout the holiday season. All décor will remain in place through January 3, 2022.
