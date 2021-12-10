ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Furniture Bank’s No Kids on the Floor Initiative Distributes Beds to Children in Need; How to help support this worthy mission

By Rachel Norton
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- No Kids on the Floor is an initiative of the Houston Furniture Bank to facilitate safe and comfortable sleep environments and combat childhood poverty. Beds manufactured at the Furniture Bank are distributed to families with children through the community partnership program with over 80 different charitable community...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Children In Need#Greater Houston#On The Floor#Charity#Houston Furniture Bank#The Furniture Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy