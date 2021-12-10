Houston Furniture Bank’s No Kids on the Floor Initiative Distributes Beds to Children in Need; How to help support this worthy mission
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- No Kids on the Floor is an initiative of the Houston Furniture Bank to facilitate safe and comfortable sleep environments and combat childhood poverty. Beds manufactured at the Furniture Bank are distributed to families with children through the community partnership program with over 80 different charitable community...www.woodlandsonline.com
Comments / 0