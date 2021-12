10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears looked like a team that could hang in there with the Green Bay Packers for a half before things snapped back to reality and it turned into what too many of the recent encounters have been — a runaway — as Aaron Rodgers dominated and Matt Nagy’s offense wilted in a 45-30 blowout. 1. There’s a riddle for the offseason ahead, and I write that with the ...

2 DAYS AGO