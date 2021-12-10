The states producing the most fruits and vegetables

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children program has extended the temporary, increase in the fruit and vegetable dollar amount through March 31. The Cash-Value Benefit amount for fruits and vegetables will show in eligible WIC participant's shopping list...
BRISTOL – Family Roots Produce Market is a new local business that offers a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices. Located at 370 Riverside Ave, the market is owned by Terryville resident Larry Tibbetts and his brother Matthew, and is managed by Larry’s wife, April Tibbetts. It opened in November 2020 in a former redemption center building. April Tibbetts said the community has enjoyed having a local produce market nearby.
Milk was the most produced food commodity in Germany in 2019 followed by sugarbeets and wheat. Germany produced more than 43 million metric tons of milk in 2019. Germany produced more than 1 million metric tons of 17 different food commodities in 2019.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After being turned into a virtual event due to COVID-19 this past year, registration is now open for the 2022 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, which will be held in-person. For the first time, the...
After several years of research and development, Startchy Inc. has launched Yumbrella, its certified-organic coating for the apple industry — marking the first washable coating for the U.S. fruit and vegetable industry. The use of common plant-based ingredients and a lack of expensive licensing fees allow Yumbrella to meet the...
ATHENS — From an early age, we’re told by our parents to make sure we eat our vegetables. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that people eat five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables per day. However, there’s long been confusion around what is a vegetable versus a fruit — tomatoes, we’re looking at you.
We are constantly hearing in the mainstream news negative things about beef and the environment. Fortunately, the truth is on the side of the beef farmer. A well-managed beef cattle provide a nutritious food supply while enhancing our surroundings. The U.S. beef industry provides a nutritious product for a hungry world utilizing many resources (such as grass) that cannot be used as food sources for humans. Many byproducts (leftovers from corn syrup production for example) which would otherwise be a waste disposal problem are used by the cow to produce food for us. Unfortunately, uninformed or misinformed people do not understand that.
The Fruit + Vegetable 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 was honored during a reception at the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable & Farm Market EXPO on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Gary Pullano, editor of Vegetable Growers News, and Stephen Kloosterman, associate editor of Vegetable Growers News, presented the honoreers with a certificate and gift bag. Learn more about the Class of 2021 by visiting fruitgrowersnews.com/40under40.
In 1905, the USDA published a bulletin: Nomenclature of the Apple: A Catalog, that listed 17,000 names. After removing the duplicate names, it still listed 14,000 different varieties of the apple. Between Captain John Smith in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607, and the beginning of the 20th century, American settlers planted...
On December 10, the Coca Cola Company recalled 7,475 cases of Minute Maid products that had been distributed in the following eight states along or adjacent to the East coast: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, according to Food Safety News (which named the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as its source). The reason cited for the recall was the potential presence of metal objects, specifically bolts and/or washers.
A farm animal welfare law, also called the bacon law, is causing grocery stores and restaurants to fight back. The law now causes uncertainty in the availability of bacon and other fresh pork products once the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day. As a coalition of California...
For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been...
To conceal the gap between different and unlike floor surfaces, a wood threshold has long been the tradition; but a threshold made of marble can be a nice touch of class. Because of its long-lasting quality, marble is an excellent choice to create safe footing in a passageway, particularly where ceramic, stone or marble tiles are used.
It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
Cream cheese is the latest product taking a hit in the U.S. economy. Junior’s Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that a cream cheese shortage is deeply impacting his business since the demand has increased during the labor crisis. "It's a very big deal …...
The more servings of fruits and vegetables you eat every day the better, for both losing weight and keeping it off over the years, current research tells us. But certain fruit snd specific vegetables help more than others in warding off weight gain and aiding in weight loss. Here’s what to know before heading to the produce aisle. The biggest surprise: Fruit beats certain types of vegetables when it comes to the number of pounds these natural whole foods help you lose and keep off.
It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
