The states producing the most fruits and vegetables

We are constantly hearing in the mainstream news negative things about beef and the environment. Fortunately, the truth is on the side of the beef farmer. A well-managed beef cattle provide a nutritious food supply while enhancing our surroundings. The U.S. beef industry provides a nutritious product for a hungry world utilizing many resources (such as grass) that cannot be used as food sources for humans. Many byproducts (leftovers from corn syrup production for example) which would otherwise be a waste disposal problem are used by the cow to produce food for us. Unfortunately, uninformed or misinformed people do not understand that.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO