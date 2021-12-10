Former HPD officer gets 45-day jail sentence for participating in US Capitol riot

A former Houston police officer will spend 45 days in jail for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Tan Pham to 45 days in jail. In addition, Pham received a $1,000 fine and a restitution amount of $500.

In September, Pham pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, in exchange for three other charges being dismissed.

Pham resigned from HPD in January after he was publicly identified as having been in the Capitol.

Pham was identified by sources as the officer who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and "penetrated the Capitol" during the Congressional joint session to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

During his time with HPD, Pham had no disciplinary problems, according to statements made by then-police chief Art Acevedo.